Juice Wrld's family publishes his first statement since his tragic death

The family of the late rapper Juice Wrld issued a statement, for the first time since his death at Midway airport last month.

"From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank each and every one of you for your adoration and love for Juice. You meant the whole world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing his stories about him, you keep his life alive. memory forever, "says the statement.

"We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unpublished music and other projects he was passionately developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon," concludes the letter. "The Love Juice family and team in Grade A."

Fans can expect to hear unpublished music from the star this year, while the world continues to cry one of the most promising talents in the industry.

The statement comes a day after it was confirmed that Juice Wrld died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County coroner's office said in a statement.