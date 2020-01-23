Juice Wrld's cause of death is revealed!

An autopsy on Chicago rapper Juice Wrld determined that he accidentally died from an oxycodone and codeine overdose, the Cook County coroner's office said Wednesday.

The full results of the autopsy or the toxicology report have not yet been published by the coroner's office, but have said the autopsy report could be made public as soon as Thursday.

The artist allegedly swallowed pills to hide from the feds who were confiscating weapons and drugs at the airport just before they took him.

According to The Chicago Tribune, agents and agents had been waiting in the Atlantic Aviation hangar in Midway because they suspected that the private plane from Los Angeles with the musician was smuggling, sources said at the time.

The sources also told the store that when the police asked the rapper's girlfriend if she had any medical problems or had ingested any drugs, she told them that he is taking Percocet and that he "has a drug problem."