Juice Wrld's cause of death is revealed!

An autopsy on Chicago rapper Juice Wrld determined that he accidentally died from an oxycodone and codeine overdose, the Cook County coroner's office said Wednesday.

The full results of the autopsy or the toxicology report have not yet been published by the coroner's office, but have said the autopsy report could be made public as soon as Thursday.

The artist allegedly swallowed pills to hide from the feds who were confiscating weapons and drugs at the airport just before they took him.

