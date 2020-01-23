Judge of the United Kingdom warns against further delays in the extradition case of Assange | UK news

%MINIFYHTML6d26b7ff42670d3645417d872a0485d711% %MINIFYHTML6d26b7ff42670d3645417d872a0485d712%

A British judge warned against any further delay in hearing Julian Assange's fight against extradition to the United States on charges of leaking classified documents.

It is likely that the full audience of the founder of WikiLeaks will arrive in the summer, after lawyers on both sides asked that it be divided into two parts.

Plus:

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed with the separation, but told the Westminster Magistrates Court in London that she considered it a "long delay,quot; and added that it was "unlikely to be seen favorably,quot; on any additional request for dates To be moved.

%MINIFYHTML6d26b7ff42670d3645417d872a0485d713% %MINIFYHTML6d26b7ff42670d3645417d872a0485d714%

The case will open as provided in the Woolwich Crown Court on February 24, but will be suspended after one week and continue with a three-week hearing scheduled to begin May 18.

A lawyer from the United States government described the division as "sensible,quot; and "necessary," and the Assange team agreed that more time was needed before their case was ready.

Sweden launches the Assange rape probe (1:58)

Assange is awaiting the outcome of an extradition request from the United States, where he faces 18 charges, including the conspiracy to commit a computer intrusion.

He is accused of working with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to filter hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

Divided audiences

Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh High Security Prison, appeared on video link on Thursday and only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

The 48-year-old man was wearing a gray-brown suit and a beige shirt with black sneakers and seemed well shaved.

As with the previous listings, supporters queued outside the main building before it opened at 9 a.m. and stood only when judicial proceedings began.

Clair Dobbin of the United States submitted the request for the hearing to be divided, and said that several legal issues would need to be resolved after the case was opened next month, even if allowing some witnesses to be anonymous.

He said that the United States has already submitted a "substantial,quot; affidavit before the court, but since then more defense evidence has been submitted that should be answered.

He also said the US team UU. He had experts, described as "extremely busy professionals and academics with very complete diaries," who still needed to make their own Assange assessments.

The main US government lawyer. UU. In the case, James Lewis also participated in a trial in Northern Ireland that was "of great substance and importance," leaving it unavailable for almost three months after the extradition case begins, Dobbin said.

It takes more time

Edward Fitzgerald, a lawyer for Assange, said the investigating lawyers continued to work "day and night,quot; during Christmas, but indicated that the legal team still faced difficulties in accessing their client in prison to discuss the case.

"We just can't get in because we need to see Mr. Assange and follow his instructions," Fitzgerald said. "Frankly, we require more time before calling the main body of our evidence."

Assange, a Australian, He was imprisoned for 50 weeks in May last year for violating his bail conditions, after hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden for accusations of sexual crimes, which he always denied.

The Swedish authorities then abandoned the investigation for rape.

He has been in custody since he was dramatically removed from the embassy in April.

A new case management hearing will take place at the Westminster Magistrates Court on February 19.