Jude Bellingham to Manchester United? Birmingham teenager is a special talent | Soccer news

Jude Bellingham has become a transfer target for Manchester United

Some say he is "the best player on the planet,quot; of his age. He made his debut for the England U15 team with only 13 years and clubs across Europe have been attacking him for years. Now Manchester United is prepared to spend a lot on Jude Bellingham. But what exactly does the Birmingham City midfielder have that makes him so special?

At the age of 16, his transition to the senior game has been perfect. The touch and class are obvious, but he has also managed physically, doing a lot of tackles, and he handled the mental side of the passage impressively well. All the signs are that he is someone who will maximize his talent, and that maximum looks higher than most.

Speaking to Birmingham chief Pep Clotet last month, he could not have been more effusive in his praise of the young man. His enthusiasm for Bellingham's potential was palpable.

"What I have seen in Jude is that the more games he has played, the harder it has become for me to see a ceiling in his performances," Clotet said. Sky sports.

"I just have the feeling that it is getting better and better."

Even during his short time in the first team, there has been progress.

"He is more accustomed to the league and more accustomed to the position he is playing," Clotet added. "He is not just focusing on playing. He is focusing on helping us win. What has surprised me a lot is how strong he is mentally to deal with all this. He never gets depressed. Every little mistake is just an opportunity for him to learn. . It's so amazing ".

Bellingham has played in several positions and has been progressive in his death.

Birmingham has been aware that it has a unique talent in its hands for some time and the club deserves great credit for its management of Bellingham's development both before and after its advancement in the first team. His transition has not been by luck. It has been a carefully thought out process to help you every step of the way.

"We planned well with Jude," Clotet said.

"We started it in a position that suited him and would release some pressure on him, like a kind of false end. Slowly we moved him to the center of the field where he could gain more confidence. Now we are playing him in his position in a more advanced role. Careful planning was required to ensure that it would succeed.

"Everyone has helped with every detail to make sure they can do it."

Bellingham's role has evolved in Birmingham throughout the season.

Progress in the academy

Planning began at the Birmingham Academy.

Bellingham joined the U8 configuration of the club and, although there have already been opportunities to leave, with the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Birmingham has been able to make a great game of the way they provide to their academy players.

When Bellingham became the youngest player in the club against Portsmouth in August, breaking the Trevor Francis record, he was only one of the 13 academy players on the team.

Shot map of the Bellingham Championship for Birmingham this season

Speaking to Birmingham Academy Manager Kristjaan Speakman last season, he talked about the challenge a championship club faces in trying to persuade players to choose Birmingham when they have so many other options. Opportunity is everything.

"You can see right now with the number of children who decide to go to European clubs," said Speakman Sky sports. "We felt it was something that had been on the horizon for several years and we have used it to argue that coming to Birmingham over another person can give you a better chance of achieving your dream."

"We always focus on that. We are not in a position where we can offer the financial rewards of some of the great clubs in the Premier League. But what we can do is take that child who dreams of playing on the team and helping him see that dream come true. There aren't many academies in the whole country that have been able to do that. "

There is no doubt that Bellingham had his chance before most. He had just turned 16 when he debuted at Fratton Park. He is the youngest player to appear in any of the two best leagues in English football and does not turn 17 until summer.

These have not been symbolic minutes either. There have already been more than 1500 of them in the Championship this season. As Clotet pointed out, Bellingham has tried more than just the action. He has become an important player in the Birmingham team.

"Now the fans have their own on the court and I think there is nothing better than seeing a player who has fully developed in your club move on to the first team. And doing it well also because it is very easy gives young players minutes. Playing them when you're sure they will be different. "

Bellingham has been very involved in one of the most demanding leagues.

Emphasis on development.

Perhaps Bellingham's early advance may be seen as inevitable, but it also reflects Birmingham's more open development approach. It has not been retained.

Talking with Stuart English, the club's head coach, he had an interesting analogy to explain his attitude towards player development, one focused on the individual's needs.

"In the past with training, it was too easy to treat everyone equally," said English Sky sports. "We talk about a highway. We all go in the same direction, but there are four lanes on this highway at different speeds."

Bellingham is in the fast lane, but there have still been attempts to ensure a more complete experience has been provided. His education remained a focal point long after a career in football became inevitable due to his obvious talent.

A student at the Edgbaston Priory School, he continued with his BTEC program and even took an additional Level A sociology in his own time. There have been charitable initiatives in Kenya to keep it busy too. Mark Sinclair, head of education and care for Birmingham players, described him as an "excellent role model,quot; for others.

Everything fits with the spirit of Birmingham.

"We have a great emphasis on education," Speakman said. Sky sports.

"If a father is bringing a talented young man to our program and they are passionate that he has a brilliant football education, but they don't want it to affect his academic education, then they might find that our model is really good. We might be able to recruit someone in a category one club for that.

"Being a category two club, you're more susceptible, but we haven't found it to be a huge negative result. Some of our audit scores for training have been the best."

Allow talent to prosper

English believes that one of the key aspects of a good training program is not to interfere with talent. Providing information is important, of course. But only by encouraging freedom of expression can young players really begin to develop their potential.

"We have a lot of talented players, but we must keep improving to make sure that, as coaches, we don't harm them or stifle their creativity by putting them in a box."

"That is my biggest complaint.

"The players that stand out are generally those who can do something different or leave a situation that they should not be able to leave. Most of the time, that is not something they have been taught, it is something that they have been encouraged to discover for themselves instead of telling them how to do it. "

There is no doubt that Bellingham has the intelligence to do that. The question now is whether you are ready to take the next step in your development.

There will be those who fear it will be too soon. He is playing regular championship football, after all. Certainly, returning to the development games would feel like a big mistake.

Clearly, the next step for Bellingham is Premier League football. Manchester United is not the only one convinced that this is a player who is ready for that step sooner rather than later.