Joycelyn Savage's family tries to talk to her when she leaves the courthouse due to a recent battery charge

Earlier this month, R. Kelly's girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, made her first appearance in court for the recent physical altercation she had with R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary. Well, when Joycelyn was leaving the court she was received by her family, and things didn't go very well.

Joycelyn Savage, who is still engaged to R. Kelly while staying behind bars, set social networks on fire a few weeks ago when she fought with Azriel Clary that included allegations that Joycelyn had a sexual relationship with Azriel when she was a minor, the two women They are two years apart.

Joycelyn was seen as the aggressor in the fight and accused of assault and aggression. She made her first appearance in court, and although we don't know what happened inside, the biggest drama was happening outside when her family appeared.

Her mother and her sisters tried to talk to Joycelyn and make her leave with them, but she was definitely not interested. Physically he avoided them all and ignored his comments and instead got into a car he was waiting for with a woman who seemed to be his lawyer.

Gerald Griggs, the lawyer who represents the Savage family, said Joycelyn's parents are worried about her well-being. He also added that the family believes that she has been "completely different from Joycelyn they have known all her life,quot; since she was with R. Kelly.

