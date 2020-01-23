Joey Kramer & # 39; extremely disappointed & # 39; You are not allowed to perform with Aerosmith in 2020 Grammys

WENN / Judy Eddy

A judge ruled against joining the band directed by Steven Tyler at the 2020 Grammy Awards, claiming he didn't make a case convincing enough to return to the stage.

Up News Info –

Aerosmith battery Joey kramer He was "disappointed" after a judge ruled against him joining the band for his performance at the Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26.

The rocker urged lawmakers to force the Steven TylerHe said the judge said Joey did not make a case convincing enough to return to the stage after retiring from the shows last year.

After the ruling, Kramer said in a statement to Rolling Stone that while his claim had been "an uphill battle," he still believes he "did the right thing."

"Although I am extremely disappointed by the judge's ruling today, I respect him," he said in the statement. "I knew that filing a lawsuit was an uphill battle considering that corporate documents do not refer to any process for a member of the band returning from an injury or illness."

"However, the band waited until January 15 to tell me they wouldn't let me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can keep my head up knowing that I did the right thing: fight for my right to celebrate the band's success that I have dedicated most of my life to help build. "

"The truth speaks for itself. Since I hurt my foot last August and spent many hours of physiotherapy to heal, not once did the band offer me to rehearse in its entirety. That is a fact. They also sent me the program of Full rehearsal on January 18 and I flew to Los Angeles the next day to rehearse and have many text messages and emails indicating that the band cannot wait for my return. That is also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was received by two security officers guards who forbade me to enter. "

<br />

TMZ obtained the video of Kramer trying to enter the rehearsal room last weekend. When the musician tried to enter the premises, he was blocked by two security guards, who told him that "they had been hired by the other four members of the band who asked him not to enter today."

"Well, you're just doing your job," Kramer replied before moving away.