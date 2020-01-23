Jodie Taylor: the English striker returns to sign in Reign FC for the 2020 season | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe335b4ed78e7976c016c788cd890b50c11% %MINIFYHTMLe335b4ed78e7976c016c788cd890b50c12%





Jodie Taylor scored five goals for Reign FC in the NWSL last year

English striker Jodie Taylor has re-signed at Reign FC on the NWSL side for the 2020 season, with an additional one-year option.

The 33-year-old scored five goals in 16 appearances for the club in 2019. Reign FC reached the NWSL playoffs as the fourth seed before losing to the eventual North Carolina Courage champion.

"I am pleased to return to Reign FC for the 2020 season," Taylor said. "There have been some exciting developments this offseason, which I think will only strengthen the club and the team. I am eager to start what will be a promising year."

Taylor celebrates England's winner against Argentina at the 2019 Women's World Cup

Taylor was part of the Phil Neville team in England at the 2019 Women's World Cup, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the group stages.

The former Arsenal and Birmingham striker has scored 19 international goals in 48 appearances since her debut in England in 2015.

WSL Deadline Day explained

Arsenal's quest for Australian forward Caitlin Foorde will be the most important story on WSL Deadline Day

Arsenal and Liverpool will be the main holders as a busy WSL transfer window ends.

Arsenal, newly arrived from his 4-1 home loss to Chelsea's rival on the weekend, is in talks to sign Australian striker Caitlin Foord before the deadline of 5pm Thursday.

Most of the winter window has been ongoing and the 25-year-old girl has already said goodbye to her Sydney FC teammates.

Liverpool is the other club that probably tries to do business, as they seek to improve their chances of staying in the WSL.

Vicky Jepson's team picked up their first league victory of the season against fellow fighters, Bristol City, and the club hopes to bring one more player to reinforce the team after signing Rachel Furness's loan in December.

