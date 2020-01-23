Jim Edmonds has no interest in transmitting family drama with Meghan

Keeping the family drama behind the doors is easier said than done.
In recent days, Jim Edmonds Y Meghan King Edmonds They have appeared in the headlines as they continue to experience a public divorce.
"With what I am dealing with between this divorce and the evil of it, the coming and going between San Luis and Los Angeles, the neurological problems of my son and the fact of being the mother of three young children in general, is heavy," he shared Meghan in Thursday's new episode of the Juicy scoop with Heather McDonald podcast "Carry a lot of heavy loads and sometimes, I just have to tell God:" Can you help me carry them? "
And although Meghan has also been open about her personal life through her podcast entitled iHeartRadio Intimate knowledge, who will soon be her ex-husband, tries to stay out of the means.
"Jim is not going to roll in the mud with anyone and has no interest in playing this in the media. Meghan publicly broadcasts a 30-minute therapy session about his marriage and continues to tell stories to anyone who hears as an opportunity to get attention "said his representative Steve Honig in a statement to E! News. "Publicly discussing private matters is not the best for children and he is not going to get involved at that level."
The statement comes after Meghan discussed her relationship with Jim during Heather McDonaldThe last podcast.
During the episode, the first Royal Housewives of Orange County Star assured listeners that he wants his children to "know that their father loves them." He also shared his advice for other ladies who deal with divorce.
"People ask me this all the time. I don't know. I'd say it sucks. How do you give advice for something like that? You literally just survive. Put one foot in front of the other," he shared. "Personally I try to connect with myself. I am really spiritual, so I pray a lot and the fresh air is always good for me. Saying my feelings out loud, there is some power in that."
Through her marital struggles, Meghan said she has kept in touch with some co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Lizzie Rovsek Y Shannon Beador.
While he has received "many,quot; DMs from men who expect to date, Meghan says he hasn't even accepted them in his inbox.
And for those who wonder if Meghan saw red flags and warning signs that her relationship with Jim wouldn't last forever, we have an answer.
"I really tried to keep my brain away from that because I'm big in the demonstration and stuff. I wanted to keep everything positive so I wouldn't let thoughts like that come into my mind," he shared in Juicy scoop. "However, I knew there were massive red flags where we needed to work and work to get better at the other end. That's where I focused."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.