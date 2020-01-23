Jim Edmonds has no interest in transmitting family drama with Meghan

Keeping the family drama behind the doors is easier said than done.

In recent days, Jim Edmonds Y Meghan King Edmonds They have appeared in the headlines as they continue to experience a public divorce.

"With what I am dealing with between this divorce and the evil of it, the coming and going between San Luis and Los Angeles, the neurological problems of my son and the fact of being the mother of three young children in general, is heavy," he shared Meghan in Thursday's new episode of the Juicy scoop with Heather McDonald podcast "Carry a lot of heavy loads and sometimes, I just have to tell God:" Can you help me carry them? "

And although Meghan has also been open about her personal life through her podcast entitled iHeartRadio Intimate knowledge, who will soon be her ex-husband, tries to stay out of the means.

"Jim is not going to roll in the mud with anyone and has no interest in playing this in the media. Meghan publicly broadcasts a 30-minute therapy session about his marriage and continues to tell stories to anyone who hears as an opportunity to get attention "said his representative Steve Honig in a statement to E! News. "Publicly discussing private matters is not the best for children and he is not going to get involved at that level."