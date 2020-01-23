Jessica Simpson reveals what went wrong in Nick Lachey's marriage

Jessica Simpson It is becoming an open book when talking about a famous ex.
As the first Just Married The star prepares for the release of their memories, fans have an internal vision of what went wrong with their marriage to Nick Lachey.
In an advance of Open book obtained by PersonsJessica shares her opinion on why her love story ended in a divorce.
"We were young and we were pioneers in reality television, always with a microphone and always on. We worked and we were great, but when it was time to be alone, we were no longer great," he wrote in his personal message. book. "We were really crushed by the media and by ourselves. I couldn't lie to our fans and I couldn't give anyone the hope that we were this perfect golden couple."
Jessica rushes to admit that the 98 degrees The singer was "my first love,quot;.
And although both sides have moved on, she is married to Eric Johnson while Nick has a family with Vanessa Lachey—Jessica says she still respects her ex "a lot."
"I was really young and my success had not really begun. He knew me as this innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in many ways," he wrote. "I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young."
Jessica added: "We mean a lot to each other and we will always do it. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and would never say anything to miss him. respect for that. "
MTV cameras captured the couple's love story in Just Married: Nick and Jessica from 2003 to 2005. Jessica would finally file for divorce the same year the program came to an end.
"I certainly wish him the best and I'd like to think the same of him, but we don't talk," Nick previously told E! News. "We haven't talked in years."
Could the new book change that? We'll have to wait and see!
Open book It is available where books are sold as of February 4.