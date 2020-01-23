Jessica Simpson reveals what went wrong in Nick Lachey's marriage

Jessica Simpson It is becoming an open book when talking about a famous ex.

As the first Just Married The star prepares for the release of their memories, fans have an internal vision of what went wrong with their marriage to Nick Lachey.

In an advance of Open book obtained by PersonsJessica shares her opinion on why her love story ended in a divorce.

"We were young and we were pioneers in reality television, always with a microphone and always on. We worked and we were great, but when it was time to be alone, we were no longer great," he wrote in his personal message. book. "We were really crushed by the media and by ourselves. I couldn't lie to our fans and I couldn't give anyone the hope that we were this perfect golden couple."

Jessica rushes to admit that the 98 degrees The singer was "my first love,quot;.