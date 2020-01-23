Jessica Simpson reveals that she took diet pills for 20 years after Sony CEO Tommy Mottola told her she had to lose weight

Jessica Simpson shares her story with the world in her new memories Open book. And, in an excerpt from the next book published by Persons In the magazine, Simpson says that when he tried to enter the music industry as a teenager, Sony executive Tommy Mottola told him he had to lose weight if he wanted to be a star.

After winning some local singing competitions, Simpson flew to New York in 1997 to meet with Mottola, who at that time was the President and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, the parent company of Columbia Records.

Simpson claimed that he was 17 at the time and weighed 118 pounds (through @toofab) https://t.co/4sRS0Hd7ks – TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2020

Simpson says she sang Amazing grace as an audition for Mottola, and he immediately wanted to sign it. But, there was an important condition: I had to lose 15 pounds.

The 38-year-old woman remembers saying "What?" Before explaining that he was only five feet three and weighed only 118 pounds. Simpson says that Mottola told him: "That's what it will take to be Jessica Simpson."

All this happened on Simpson's 17th birthday.

Simpson said he immediately followed a strict diet and began taking diet pills, something he would do for the next 20 years. He also revealed that, in addition to losing weight, his record label pressed her to "show more skin."

"I started hearing voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to activate:‘ Do more squats, fat, "Simpson recalls. "When we reached the release of the first single from my second album, Irresistible, I lost 103 pounds. Everyone commented on how good he looked, but I couldn't enjoy it because I was so hungry. "

In addition to his bodily problems, Simpson also revealed in his memoirs that he was a victim of sexual abuse at the age of six, and ended up turning to alcohol and prescription drugs to self-medicate. Jessica Simpson also shares stories about her first marriage to Nick Lachey and her relationships with John Mayer and Tony Romo. Simpson is now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, and the couple shares three children.

Ad

Open book It will be available where books are sold on February 4.



Post views:

0 0