This Halloween was especially scary for Jessica Simpson.

In his next memoirs Open book, the superstar reveals how on October 31, 2017 she made her want to be sober. At 7:30 in the morning, she and her husband Eric Johnson they were on their way to a school assembly for daughter Maxwell Drew, now 7, and, according to an extract obtained by Persons"I had already had a drink."

Later in the day, she "left,quot; while her team dressed her as Willie nelson, Simpson writes. It was when she was asked if she wanted to have her children: she is Maxi's mother, Ace knute, 6 and Birdie mae, 10 months, that the fashion designer realized that she could not. "I was terrified to let them see me that way," writes Simpson, 39. "I'm ashamed to say that I don't know who put them in their costumes that night."

To cope that night, he took a mood and fell asleep. "I slept, afraid to see them, afraid to have failed them," he continues. "I hid until they left, then I drank."