This Halloween was especially scary for Jessica Simpson.
In his next memoirs Open book, the superstar reveals how on October 31, 2017 she made her want to be sober. At 7:30 in the morning, she and her husband Eric Johnson they were on their way to a school assembly for daughter Maxwell Drew, now 7, and, according to an extract obtained by Persons"I had already had a drink."
Later in the day, she "left,quot; while her team dressed her as Willie nelson, Simpson writes. It was when she was asked if she wanted to have her children: she is Maxi's mother, Ace knute, 6 and Birdie mae, 10 months, that the fashion designer realized that she could not. "I was terrified to let them see me that way," writes Simpson, 39. "I'm ashamed to say that I don't know who put them in their costumes that night."
To cope that night, he took a mood and fell asleep. "I slept, afraid to see them, afraid to have failed them," he continues. "I hid until they left, then I drank."
As Simpson reveals for the first time in her memoirs, she was sexually abused as a child, a traumatic experience that later led her to self-medicate. As she writes: "I was killing myself with all the drink and the pill."
When her friends intervened, she decided to seek help. "I have to stop," he recalled telling them. "Something has to stop. And if it is alcohol that is doing this and making things worse, then I quit." She has been proudly sober since then.
Thanks to a solid support system and therapy twice a week, the 39-year-old woman has learned to move forward with her past. Today, she focuses on living in the present.
"I had room for so many wonderful moments that I would have missed: being sober for the first time in my studio and seeing Maxwell grab a guitar," he says. "Ace in pajamas put on, proudly adding a sticker to her bedtime letter."
"There is simply no better gift." "There is no better gift I can give to my children, there is no better gift I can give to my husband. More importantly, there is no better gift I can give myself."
Open book arrives at the shelves on February 4.
