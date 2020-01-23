Jessica Simpson no longer talks to Nick Lachey when she asks for a divorce

WENN / Instar

In a new memory titled & # 39; Open Book & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; A Public Affair & # 39; She expresses her disbelief that her ex-husband told reporters that her divorce petition had surprised her.

Jessica Simpson She still can't believe her ex-husband Nick Lachey, I was as surprised by his divorce request as he has claimed, because the former couple was no longer talking.

Jessica and Nick were married from 2002 to 2006, and in his new "Open Book" memory, he insists that his ex must have known the end was near.

"We were together almost seven years when I said to Nick: & # 39; I think I want a divorce & # 39;", Jessica, who is now happily married to the former footballer Eric Johnson (II)He writes "I later heard that he told the press that he was blind. I don't know how. At that time we weren't even talking to each other."

"Maybe I was surprised that I defended myself. I don't think I ever thought I'd take the leap."

In the new book, Jessica also talks about her romance with John mayer and a sexual encounter with the daughter of a family friend who scared her as a child.

Meanwhile, Simpson plans to relaunch his pop career in 2020, a decade after the release of his latest album.

The 39-year-old plans to release six new songs to mark the release of "Open Book" on February 4. The clues will be included in the audiobook of memory, which Simpson narrated herself.