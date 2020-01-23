Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita expect their first child

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Y Justin Mikita They are starting their own modern family!
The actor announced the The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and her husband expect their first child. Ferguson dropped the exciting news while he, James corden Y Charlie Hunnam He talked about what it feels like to be in your 40 years.
As Corden, 41, asked Ferguson, 44, "Was it a big problem for you to turn 40, just psychologically?"
"Yes," replied the star. "Do you know what it is? It's how you said, it's when you finally become an adult, I feel. As if I had to start taking things seriously." And that was when his great revelation came.
"This is something that I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of you and you," he joked before the audience, "but I'm really expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell him to anyone. Let's keep it between us. "
As the Modern Family The actor continued: "I am very excited, but it seems that I am now 44 years old. I am like, we are going to launch this show! I mean, it is ticking."
Then, a dizzying Corden asked: "My God! Do you know what you have? A boy? A girl?"
As Ferguson responded perfectly: "A human."
The host could not help talking about the happy news of the couple. As he said: "Oh my God. You will be the best parents, you two. You really are."
July is going to be a good month for future parents! Their bundle of joy will not only arrive that month, but the couple will also be ringing on their seventh wedding anniversary on July 20. If the baby arrives that day, consider us excited.
Of course, Ferguson took some time during his appearance on the night show to talk about the last season of Modern Family. With only three episodes left to film, the presenter asked the actor what the mood is like on the set.
When he replied: "Charlie and I were talking about this behind the scenes. It's incredibly sad! Something I've been doing for 11 years. It's like first through 11th grade when I was a child. It seems like a lifetime. Now it's piloted. by."
"The schedule is so wonderful," he continued. "We worked very few hours, the writing is fantastic. Yesterday, I was filming a scene with Sofia Vergara. She was only in the first scene of the day, so she finished shooting all day at 8:30 in the morning. And she was like, in the morning rush hour traffic going home, she was like, & # 39; Yes, it will never be like this when she does Narcos. & # 39; We will never have such a good job. "
He also revealed that he hasn't started saying goodbye to the cast and crew because, well, it's too difficult!
"I'm big with an Irish exit," Ferguson shared. "I don't like long goodbyes, so maybe that's what I'll do. Like after my last scene, I'll just leave the lot and drive home. I feel like that's the only way I can handle this. It's really emotional. "
And then, Corden hit Ferguson with this absolutely touching line.
"On your last day of Modern Family"he said," knowing what we know now, you must think: & # 39; I'm leaving Modern Family behind. & # 39; And in July, you will make your new modern family. And it will be beautiful. "
We are not crying, you are crying. Congratulations to the happy family!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.