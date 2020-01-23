Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita expect their first child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Y Justin Mikita They are starting their own modern family!

The actor announced the The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and her husband expect their first child. Ferguson dropped the exciting news while he, James corden Y Charlie Hunnam He talked about what it feels like to be in your 40 years.

As Corden, 41, asked Ferguson, 44, "Was it a big problem for you to turn 40, just psychologically?"

"Yes," replied the star. "Do you know what it is? It's how you said, it's when you finally become an adult, I feel. As if I had to start taking things seriously." And that was when his great revelation came.

"This is something that I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of you and you," he joked before the audience, "but I'm really expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell him to anyone. Let's keep it between us. "