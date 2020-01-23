Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita expect their first child

%MINIFYHTML1961bd97f6e1c33f4465ed91e0e2328e11% %MINIFYHTML1961bd97f6e1c33f4465ed91e0e2328e12%

The actor of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Announces in & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39; The next arrival of her first child with her husband after seven years of marriage.

Up News Info –

"Modern Family"star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and her husband Justin Mikita They are scheduled to become parents for the first time in July 2020.



The 44-year-old actor appeared in "The Late Late Show with James Corden"on Wednesday, January 23, when he announced the exciting news as he reflected on life in his 40 years.

"This is something that I have not even mentioned to anyone, if we could keep it between the three of you and you," Ferguson joked, referring to himself. James corden, guest companion Charlie Hunnam, and the audience.

"In fact, I'm expecting a baby in July with my husband. But, shh, don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us," she said, adding: "I'm very excited. Now I'm 44 years old. I like it, we're going to start this show, tic tac ".

When James asked if the newcomer was a boy or a girl, the actor replied: "A human!"

The couple got married in 2013, but they have been arguing about becoming parents for a while.

"Justin and I are very excited to come to dads in the near future," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

"There is no announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yes, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said: & # 39; Let's give ourselves five years just to get married & # 39 ;, and that's about to come, five years" .