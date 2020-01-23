Jesse Metcalfe publishes a cryptic message amid the separation of Cara Santana

Jesse Metcalfe is sweating after separating from his fiancee Santana face.

ME! News confirmed on Wednesday that the John Tucker must die The actor and his lifelong love have quit smoking after about 13 years together. The news of the break came shortly after Metcalfe was seen accommodating several women, who were not Santana.

In the controversial photos, taken over the weekend, the 41-year-old star can be seen hugging the model. Livia Pillmann After appearing to go to lunch. Then, later that same day, Metcalfe was photographed and was seen snuggling up with a blonde woman, who is believed to be an actress. Jade Albany Pietrantonio, outside a bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

"Cara is disconsolate and has completely shut down and doesn't talk to many people," a source told E! News, adding that while Jesse has not yet moved, they are now fixing it. "Cara was completely surprised by his photos with other women."