January transfer window: What is it like to be a manager? The | Soccer news

Millwall chief Gary Rowett and QPR chief Mark Warburton tell Sky Sports what it is to be a manager during the January transfer window

Millwall chief Gary Rowett and QPR chief Mark Warburton sat down with David Prutton to discuss what it is like to be a manager during the January transfer window.

The two championship bosses spoke in depth to the Sky Sports EFL podcast, which gives us an idea of ​​the difficulties of balancing normal daily tasks and playing with recruiting players, trying to keep your current team happy, dealing with agents and more …

Is it as hectic as it is done?

Gary Rowett: It is quite hectic. I think, for a manager, sometimes it's about making sure that you keep that clarity of what you are doing day by day because you can be influenced by trying to make deals and be dragged into deals.

It may take a long time, but we are all trying to do the same, trying to improve our equipment and, sometimes, a little extra work, hopefully, it helps a lot to improve the second half of the season.

How difficult is it to keep the focus on each aspect, both in normal administration and in the window?

Mark Warburton: You have to. As Gary said, league games are presented, especially the Christmas program and the demands it imposes on his team and his staff, but it's about making sure he has a clear idea of ​​what he wants to do, what he can do.

It's not always what you want, it's about what you can get. It also protects the players you have, especially towards the end of the window, and make sure you don't lose one or two precious assets.

Do you focus on keeping players or recruiting and strengthening your current group of players?

MW: You have to understand what you can do, in terms of money. So what can you bring? And what would improve your equipment with the quality you do not have at this time? But at the same time, you have to face the fact that you can lose one and if you do.

But in January, it has to be in the terms of your club. Then the £ 5 million player becomes £ 8 million. £ 10m becomes £ 15m. That is the nature of this. You should make sure you understand clearly that if A, B and C happen, you have a plan of what to do next. But the problem is that, late in the window, you have very few options left.

Are you worried about any undue attention towards your players in this specific part of the season?

GRAM: You always are. You are aware of the same type of clubs that watch your players. When he sees them week after week on the scout charts, he knows that people are around and knows who they are chasing. As Mark says, you should have a clear focus on what you need, but sometimes it becomes a little uncontrollable towards the end.

There is a bit of you waiting for people to leave their players alone because, in reality, it can have a great detrimental effect and also affect the players. If a player knows that a club is interested, perhaps at a higher level, sometimes the performances may decrease during the window. It's as simple as that. There are many factors that may be involved.

MW: In addition, it is the mentality of the message you give your players. If they quote you in a presser saying: & # 39; I'm looking for two central halves, two midfielders and a pair of wide men & # 39 ;, what does it say about the current team? You must ensure that the dynamics are correct and that your message is always positive. If you can add that little quality, then great, but if not, the message should be: & # 39; I'm more than happy with my squad & # 39 ;.

How much of this is proactive compared to reactive businesses in January?

GRAM: I think the summer transfer window can be a bit more proactive because you can plan better. There are players without a contract, there are players who know that they have that period of two months to do the diligence and the work. Often before that, you know what is happening.

The January window becomes much more difficult, in my opinion, and becomes very reactive to what is available. You are asking questions and suddenly something comes up that you did not expect to come up and then it is a case of whether, as a club, they will support you or if you can push for that or whatever.

We all look for good players, we all look for the same type of players if they are available, but it is a rather difficult window. Statistically, sometimes, really doing too much has a detrimental effect on your team due to that small uncertainty among your squad. It is a good balance.

Is it imperative that you bring players, after your due diligence, that you know they will start running?

MW: This is the problem. He can be from Spain, or be a prominent player, but it takes three, four or five months to settle in London, or wherever he is. You can't do that in January. They have to come in and fans want to see an instant impact.

You have to add a quality or an attribute to your team, so I think you should choose wisely, make your character, your due diligence, making sure that all verifications are performed. It is still, for me, a massive bet in January. I agree that it is the most difficult window, it puts a lot of pressure on managers and staff and, sometimes, you should keep the powder dry and wait until summer.

How difficult is it to keep the focus of a player in demand?

GRAM: I think it's hard because you know it but you want to move on, do the same things you would normally do and not make a problem too big. I have always said that a manager's job is to get people to love your players, people are excited to try to get your players.

You cannot have it both ways; You can't make your players act and then not have people who love them. It goes hand in hand. You just have to make sure that the players concentrate on continuing to offer those performances, then they are doing their job and the rest, generally, you have agents, you have people who take care of those sides of things so that the players can keep their focus. .

As a club, do they have to be accessible and attractive to young players, particularly on a Premier League loan? Is there a lot of competition?

MW: Absolutely. I think you have to show that your environment is conducive to your learning and development, that is a key point. I think his style of play may come into play, but they want to know that their boy has time to pitch, they want to know that he is challenged, they want to know that he will make his way into a new group, which is difficult.

All these different challenges help the player to improve and a Premier League club wants to know that when they recover their player, he will be a better product. Our job is to take the young talent, obviously get the best of it, send it back to a better player and then, hopefully, the following appears.

What is the general consensus on agents from the perspective of a manager?

GRAM: Some are good, some are not so good, some are difficult to handle, some are very sensitive, but it is only an integral part of the game. It is very difficult to make deals without them. I think it's just one of those things that you must learn to navigate and, fortunately, most of us have good recruitment teams and good executive directors who can deal with that side.

For managers, while you must answer calls and have those relationships, you often just want to continue with the coach and football side and the less involved you are in it, the better.

MW: I have Les (Ferdinand) as soccer director. I've already done that job before and with that side, you answer many of those calls. Les and I will continually talk about the type of player, player profiles, but good agents will know what you want.

They will know how you work as an individual, how you work as a club. Many people ask me what I am looking for. I say: & # 39; Do your homework, know what we are looking for and then come back with the type of player that might interest us & # 39 ;. They are the best agents. They do their diligence, they work hard, they come to you with the right player and there is a good chance that you will at least see it, but you find the good guys very quickly.

Is the structure of the transfer windows beneficial for EFL clubs?

GRAM: I quite like it, in a way. I think about when the emergency loan window was scrapped. You can see it from a development perspective and you probably have a different argument, but I always felt that your under-23s now have to be your emergency loan group, if you wish.

They should be good enough to intervene if you have injuries because you can't start carrying people in the middle of the season and effectively cover the cracks of your equipment if they aren't working. I understand that people may feel that you should be able to trade throughout the year, but I like it in some way because you are not dealing with agents throughout the year, you are not dealing with the other side of the game throughout the year. You have a window where you can at least concentrate on trying to improve your equipment.