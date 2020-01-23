Jannik Vestergaard: Leicester wants the center of Southampton | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLff5aeefdee0824baae4a8d4d6a97c33311% %MINIFYHTMLff5aeefdee0824baae4a8d4d6a97c33312%





Jannik Vestergaard has two and a half years remaining in his agreement

%MINIFYHTMLff5aeefdee0824baae4a8d4d6a97c33313% %MINIFYHTMLff5aeefdee0824baae4a8d4d6a97c33314%

Leicester is interested in signing Southampton central Jannik Vestergaard, Sky sports news You can confirm

According The suns According to the report, Leicester is on the market to sign a central defender and has identified Denmark's international as a potential option, with ongoing talks between Southampton and Leicester.

However, the two clubs remain separate in their assessment of the 27-year-old player.

Southampton is reluctant to sell Vestergaard, whom they signed with Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018 on a four-year contract, as the defender recently entered the plans of head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Vestergaard made his first opening in the Premier League for two months in Tuesday's 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace, replacing the injured Jan Bednarek, who has suffered an Achilles injury.

Regardless of that, if Leicester meets their demands, Southampton could be prepared to sell to the defender.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester, has been looking for a central cover since the club sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer, for a record rate of £ 80 million.

Leicester had considered making a move for the Juventus center, Merih Demiral, but the talks with the Italian club ended when the Turkish international suffered a knee injury that ended the season earlier this month.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.