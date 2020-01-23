Jamie George says that France in England's first Six Nations game will be the ideal test after the World Cup | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML5be0c2ff1f715689cb38018e50a168a511% %MINIFYHTML5be0c2ff1f715689cb38018e50a168a512%

Jamie George: "We can't change what happened in the final, but what we can do is make a statement in our first game."





Jamie George believes that France will be the ideal opposition for England to begin the healing process demanded by its final World Cup defeat.

George and his Saracen teammates are involved in clear conversations with the rest of Eddie Jones 'squad to express any complaint about repeated double winners' infractions of the salary cap.

England traveled to Portugal for a training camp before the inaugural Six Nations game in Paris on February 2 and, once anger has been tackled by the indiscretions of the Saracens, Jones will once again call his players attention to the events in Japan last fall.

The outstanding victories against Australia and New Zealand reserved a place in the final against South Africa, but the favorites before the match struggled to live up to their turnover when they were defeated 32-12.

"It's hard. Every time you lose a game, there are always a million answers to what went wrong and you're always thinking about what happens," George said of the loss to the Springboks in the final.

"You would like to have another chance, but unfortunately you don't have one.

"One thing that excites me is that there are many parallels between playing against South Africa in a World Cup final and playing against France in Paris."

"It will be a hostile environment, we are playing big men who have a similar rugby brand. They pressure you at the time of the scrum and face you physically. That is in the back of my mind."

"We can't change what happened in the final, but what we can do is make a statement in our first game."

"We want to show that we are not depressed, that we have advanced and that this is the beginning of a new four-year campaign."

With the help of his family, George reached an agreement with England's attack by the Springboks, which concluded an otherwise excellent tournament for Jones' men.

"Your initial mood is always dictated by the end and then, the longer you go, the more you can reflect and you can take away the emotional side," added George.

"You look at your own experience, the experience of the team, the experience of your family. My dad told me: & # 39; You've given me the opportunity to see my son play in a World Cup final & # 39 ;.

"That is one of the most special things he says has happened to him. So hearing that, I almost never realized the magnitude of what we had accomplished."

"It could have been much better and I always wish it had been. Look at the New Zealand game, which was one of the best rugby games England has ever played."

"Being in that group and seeing how we evolved, starting as a group that was quite fractured and did not play the best rugby, we ended up tighter than nothing, we worked incredibly hard for each other and we showed the country what to play for England meant to us. "

"That's something I'm very proud of."