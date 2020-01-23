James Corden does not drive during the shared Karaoke trip and fans shudder

Get ready, fans of "Carpool Karaoke,quot;. This video is about to blow your mind.
A Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be James corden circling with Justin Bieber for an upcoming episode reported. However, one thing in particular caught the attention of fans: Late afternoon to show The host didn't really drive. In fact, the car was being dragged by a truck.
"I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and that's why I have trust issues, he's not even driving!" Twitter user @ZoliHonig wrote on the social network, and then added: "The next thing you know is that they will tell us that their friends * really * don't need a ride."
Needless to say, fans were quite surprised after seeing the images.
"It should be called Carpull Karaoke," a social media user tweeted.
"ALL MY LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," added another.
However, some insisted that they had seen Corden driving before.
"Everyone when I saw Only one direction filming Carpool Karaoke James actually drove, "a follower tweeted.
Corden hinted that he was working with the Biebs in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"Big day @justinbieber," wrote the 41-year-old television star alongside a photo of the 25-year-old singer.
Bieber also shared a photo of himself working on a "Yummy,quot; food truck, a slight nod to his new single.
"Watch for the arrival of James Cordon," the artist wrote on Instagram.
If Bieber appears in "Carpool Karaoke,quot;, this would not be his first time. As fans will remember, the celebrity "Sorry,quot; also appeared in an episode in 2015.
Watch the video for a trip down the memory lane.
Driving or not driving, we can't wait to see this duo get behind the wheel once again.
