James Corden does not drive during the shared Karaoke trip and fans shudder

Get ready, fans of "Carpool Karaoke,quot;. This video is about to blow your mind.

A Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be James corden circling with Justin Bieber for an upcoming episode reported. However, one thing in particular caught the attention of fans: Late afternoon to show The host didn't really drive. In fact, the car was being dragged by a truck.

"I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and that's why I have trust issues, he's not even driving!" Twitter user @ZoliHonig wrote on the social network, and then added: "The next thing you know is that they will tell us that their friends * really * don't need a ride."

Needless to say, fans were quite surprised after seeing the images.

"It should be called Carpull Karaoke," a social media user tweeted.

"ALL MY LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," added another.

However, some insisted that they had seen Corden driving before.

"Everyone when I saw Only one direction filming Carpool Karaoke James actually drove, "a follower tweeted.