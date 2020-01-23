Jacques Nienaber will be appointed head coach of the Springboks | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLaf8b3408964f2882bb600890160af0de11% %MINIFYHTMLaf8b3408964f2882bb600890160af0de12%





Reports in South Africa say Jacques Nienaber will replace Rassie Erasmus as head coach of the World Cup winners

%MINIFYHTMLaf8b3408964f2882bb600890160af0de13% %MINIFYHTMLaf8b3408964f2882bb600890160af0de14%

Jacques Nienaber will be confirmed as the new coach of the South Africa World Cup winners at a press conference in Pretoria on Friday, according to local media reports.

Nienaber assumes the role after helping Rassie Erasmus, who led the Springboks to the success of the World Cup in November.

He was the team's defense coach and was credited with many of the team's tactical successes in Japan.

Nienaber, 47, has been a favorite for the position since Erasmus announced after the World Cup that he would resign as coach.

The captain of South Africa, Siya Kolisi, raises the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the 2019 Japan Rugby World Cup final

Erasmus will continue as rugby director in the South African Rugby Union and will probably continue to have a great influence on the team.

Nienaber is a longtime collaborator with Erasmus, who originally worked as a conditioning coach. He has never played first class rugby or trained any senior team.

Nienaber is expected to be assisted by Deon Davids, former Southern Kings coach.

Irishman Felix Jones and bottom coach Mzwandile Stock are expected to remain in the coaching staff, but front coach Matthew Proudfoot has been hunted by Eddie Jones for England.

The first matches in charge of Nienaber will be two tests against Scotland and one against Georgia at home in July.