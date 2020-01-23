It was made to & # 39; surprise & # 39; to the people

%MINIFYHTML7e24c276509b6de6dd8e85e4fe7dae2111% %MINIFYHTML7e24c276509b6de6dd8e85e4fe7dae2112%

Amid the violent reaction to his lyrics about the Manchester suicide bombing, Slim Shady says his latest studio installment & # 39; Music to Be Murdered by & # 39; It is not made for & # 39; the apprehensive & # 39 ;.

Eminem He is not disturbed by the strong criticism he has received for the lyrics of his new album "Music to Be Murdered by", and insists that the songs are made to "surprise" listeners to the action.

The rap superstar surprised fans by launching the project on Friday, January 17, 2020 without warning, and quickly became a hot topic on social media when she was criticized for pretending she was mocking the deadly bomb attack. Manchester in Ariana GrandeThe 2017 concert about "Inacomodando", and writing from the perspective of the shooter in the Las Vegas festival massacre in the same year in "Darkness".

He also makes controversial mention of the late Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein, the attacks of September 11 in the United States and the murder of the queen of child beauty JonBenet Ramsay.

Now, almost a week after the album's release, Eminem addressed his detractors in a rare statement, explaining that there is a deeper message behind the lyrics, which are not for "the apprehensive".

"Gentle listener: In today's wonderful world, murder has become so common that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it," Eminem shares in an Instagram note, which presents what appear to be two lines of blood dripping in the top of the page.

"I thought, why not play sports and kill by beating? Then, before jumping the gun, let me explain," he continues.

"This album was not made for the apprehensive. If you are easily offended or disturbed by the cries of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which can cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has really fallen on us. "

"So you see, murder in this case is not always literal, nor pleasant," Eminem concludes. "These bars are only intended for the sharpest knives in the drawers."

"For the victims of this album, may they rest in peace. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Good evening! With your deepest condolences, Eminem."

In the caption that accompanies the open letter, Eminem shares a line from his 2001 Jay Z "Renegade" collaboration, which indicates your willingness to play your reputation as a shock artist if that makes people think.

It reads: "Because, look, they call me a threat and if the shoe fits me, I will use it. But if it does not, then they will swallow the truth, they will smile and endure it" #Renegade # MusicToBeMurderedBy ".

The album, its eleventh studio release, is the follow-up to "Kamikaze" of 2018, and is expected to debut at the top of the US Billboard 200 list this weekend, January 26, 2020.