It feels good not to be gagged anymore

Netflix

The singer of & # 39; Look What You Made Me Do & # 39; launches a trailer for his Netflix documentary & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39; and goes to his hiding place after an unbearable trolling.

Taylor Swift He has opened himself to hatred and unbearable trolling that forced her to hide for a year.

The singer is the subject of the new Netflix documentary, "Miss americana", which follows the star over the course of several years of his career, documenting his personal and professional successes and difficulties.

Throughout the film, the 30-year-old speaks about her efforts to get rid of her "good girl" image from her early years as a country music artist, and finally chose to publicly declare her political views.

"Throughout my career, record executives would say: & # 39; A good girl does not force her opinions about people & # 39;" he said in images from the film. "& # 39; A pretty girl smiles and greets and says thanks & # 39 ;.

She added: "I became the person everyone wanted me to be."

After a series of high-profile fights with stars that include Katy Perry, Kim KardashianY Kanye west, however, the "I!" Hitmaker hid, admitting: "No one saw me physically for a year."

While Taylor admitted that she did "what I thought they wanted," he revealed that taking time forced her to "deconstruct a complete belief system" while discovering who she really was, realizing that she wanted to be independent and vocal.

Soon after, Taylor came out in support of the former presidential candidate of the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton In the midterm elections of 2018, I had never talked about politics before, because I wanted to "be on the right side of the story."

"I feel really good about not being gagged anymore," he said. "And it was my thing."

The singer continued to speak publicly on several issues, urging fans to vote for the Democratic Party in the US presidential elections. UU. From 2020 and closing the acquisition of the Scooter Braun masters for the first six albums.