Irv Gotti seems to be involved in the 2001 murder in podcast!

Rap mogul Irv Gotti seems to have made a mistake, which we hope will not cost him his freedom. While on a podcast, he discussed the events that led to a murder in 2001, and puts himself directly in the middle of everything.

Lorenzo "Irv,quot; Gotti appeared this week on the Nore & # 39; s Drink Champ podcast, and Irv was extremely intoxicated. And it is not advisable to talk about sensitive issues when you are drunk, because you can inadvertently without realizing it.

Here is the backstory.

In 2001, a rapper known as E-Money Bags was shot dead. Federal prosecutors finally condemned drug lord Kenneth "Supreme,quot; McGriff for ordering the death of E Money Bags.

