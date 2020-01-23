Irv Gotti seems to be involved in the 2001 murder in podcast!

Rap mogul Irv Gotti seems to have made a mistake, which we hope will not cost him his freedom. While on a podcast, he discussed the events that led to a murder in 2001, and puts himself directly in the middle of everything.

Lorenzo "Irv,quot; Gotti appeared this week on the Nore & # 39; s Drink Champ podcast, and Irv was extremely intoxicated. And it is not advisable to talk about sensitive issues when you are drunk, because you can inadvertently without realizing it.

Here is the backstory.

In 2001, a rapper known as E-Money Bags was shot dead. Federal prosecutors finally condemned drug lord Kenneth "Supreme,quot; McGriff for ordering the death of E Money Bags.

The feds claim that Supreme ordered the death of E Money Bags, because he allegedly stole Irv Gotti, Chris Gotti and Ja Rule.

And according to the autobiography of the legendary rapper Prodigy, one of Murder Inc's own rappers, Cadillac Tah, is the one who created the rappers. Here is a fragment of the Prodigy book:

Well, Irv was asked about Cadillac Tah and E Money Bags in the Nore podcast, and this is what he said:

That thing with Caddy … Because (they said) that n * gga was sending text messages to the other side where we were. And there was an incident, which I am not going to explain, that is too mobster for Drink Champs, which made us all wonder: how did they know where we were? So, when Prodigy (wrote) that, he put together the pieces of the puzzle – (as for) why this group in n * gga knew where we were going to be. And they did some shit they paid.

The feds accused Irv of being part of Supreme's criminal enterprise. Both he and his brother Chris were acquitted of all charges.