Iran's new general faces "the same fate,quot; if Americans are killed: US envoy | Iran news

The successor to the top commander of Iran killed in the United States. drone attack He will suffer the same fate if he tries to kill the Americans, the US special representative for Iran said Thursday.

The United States blamed General Qassem Soleimani for planning Iran-aligned militia attacks on US forces in the Middle East. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered on January 3 drone attack in Iraq in the Soleimani convoy.

Iran responded to the murder by launching missiles against US targets in Iraq on January 8, although no US soldiers died.

After Soleimani's death, Tehran quickly named Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Quds Force, an elite unit in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that handles actions abroad. Qaani is committed to following the course of action of Soleimani.

"If Qaani follows the same path of killing Americans, he will meet the same fate," US envoy Brian Hook told the Arabic-language newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

He said in the interview in Davos, Switzerland, that Trump had made it clear for a long time "that any attack on Americans or American interests would receive a decisive response."

"This is not a new threat. The president has always said he will always respond decisively to protect American interests," said Hook. "I think the Iranian regime now understands that they cannot attack the United States and get away with it."

After his appointment, Qaani said he would "continue on this luminous path,quot; taken by Soleimani and that the goal was to expel US forces from the region, the politics of Iran.

Earlier this week, Qaani accused the United States of killing Soleimani "in a cowardly manner,quot; and promised to "hit his enemy in a manly way."

The US threat to kill Qaani was a sign of "government terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday, according to the official IRIB news agency.

"These words are an official announcement and a clear revelation of the directed and governmental terrorism of the United States," Mousavi said, asking the international community to condemn Hook's comments.

The commander of the aerospace division of the Revolutionary Guard said four US military bases in the Middle East were used to deploy planes and drones involved in the attack that killed Soleimani, including two bases in Iraq and one in Kuwait.

"Most of the drones,quot; had taken off from Kuwait, Amirali Hajizadeh told state television, without saying if a Kuwaiti drone was ultimately responsible for the attack on Soleimani.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have steadily increased since Trump withdrew the United States from Iran's nuclear agreement with the world powers in 2018, and imposed crushing sanctions that affected the Iranian economy.

The military outbreak began in December when rockets fired at US bases in Iraq killed an American contractor. Washington blamed the pro-Iran militia and carried out air attacks that killed at least 25 combatants.

After a militia surrounded the US embassy in Baghdad for two days, Trump ordered drone attack in Soleimani.

The war of words continued this week with an Iranian lawmaker, Ahmad Hamzeh, putting a three million dollar reward on Trump's head.

US envoy Robert Wood dismissed the reward as "ridiculous,quot; and told reporters he showed the "terrorist foundations,quot; of Iran's establishment.