Internet celebrating the death of Mr. Peanut at 104

This strange announcement is made through Planters social media accounts, before a commercial is published to show how the iconic food pet came to an end tragically.

The Hollywood industry has lost another icon, although people on the Internet do not seem to be so sad about this death. Instead, they are celebrating when the iconic mascot of the Planters corporation, Mr. Peanut, was killed after 104 years.

The planters made this strange announcement on Wednesday, January 22. "It is with great regret that we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at 104," the announcement reads. "In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay his respects with #RIPeanut."

After the announcement a commercial announcement was made detailing how the lifelong pet fulfilled its tragic end. In it, he saved actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after the Nutmobile veers down a cliff. Mr. Peanut released a branch to save his friends from plummeting from their deaths. "We are devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best: have the support of the people when he needed it most," said the commercial title.

As expected, people were baffled by the news, although many of them ended up celebrating Mr. Peanut's death. "The well-known terrorist Mr. Peanut died today. People with peanut allergy around the world celebrate," one wrote, while another joked: "The saddest part of Mr. Peanut's death is that it wasn't because of my hands around of his throat. "

"The Twitter brand is a nightmare hell, but killing Mr. Peanut was a great move. I hope it causes a tendency to kill the famous food pet," another shared his opinion. "It's time for people allergic to peanuts to have fun! That terrorist is 6 feet below!" Someone else joked. Another echoed: "Mr. Peanut was a terrorist, plain and simple. The world is a better place now that he is dead." There was also someone who said: "My peanut was a class traitor and I will not mourn his death, even for a moment."

Meanwhile, Planters Corporation confirmed that Mr. Peanut's death has something to do with a commercial that will take place during the Super Bowl on February 2.