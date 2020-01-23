Internet begs Justin Bieber to shave his mustache

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Believers Moustache Justin Bieber
On Wednesday, the last Instagram post of singer "Yummy,quot; was full of comments from his followers urging him to separate from the mustache. In his innocent selfie, Justin's stache can be seen in all its splendor while displaying his diamond grill for the camera.
Without feeling his new appearance, fans joined in the hope of convincing the "Sorry,quot; singer to shave. "Justin, I love you, but please shave," wrote a follower. Another intervened with: "Lord, can you shave?" Still begging the Drew founder, a fan commented, "Justin, please take that thing off your baby's face."
Justin has not yet responded to his mustache detractors, but apparently, the stache is here to stay. Always a fan of small stubble, the singer had begun to take on his new look earlier this month. It was until recently that he had become a complete mustache, who kindly documented on social networks with tons of selfies.
This is not the first time fans express their distaste for the mustache. In a recent video with YouTuber David DobrikJustin surprised fans of the viral star channel while participating unsuspectingly in a questionnaire.
When asked what they would say to the "10,000 Hours,quot; singer, a fan didn't contain anything.
"I would say … shave," he told the YouTuber. Little did she know, Justin was waiting on the wings. Shyly approaching the fan, he said: "My mustache? You don't like my mustache?" Clumsy!
Despite opting for a shaved appearance in the music video "Yummy,quot;, the singer is shaking his mustache and beard in the promotional image of his upcoming YouTube docuseries. Justin Bieber: Seasons, which will provide the world with a "raw, powerful and intimate,quot; look at Bieber's dizzying life and career.
He also kept the stache for an undisclosed Late Late Show segment with James corden that will come soon The teasing that he would join with the Cats Star once again, Justin took Instagram to share some first glances in his Yummy Food Truck, smiles as he gives fans his food.
You are, Justin!
Justin Bieber: Seasons It will premiere on YouTube Originals on Monday, January 27.
