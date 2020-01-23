Internet begs Justin Bieber to shave his mustache

Believers Moustache Justin Bieber An important question

On Wednesday, the last Instagram post of singer "Yummy,quot; was full of comments from his followers urging him to separate from the mustache. In his innocent selfie, Justin's stache can be seen in all its splendor while displaying his diamond grill for the camera.

Without feeling his new appearance, fans joined in the hope of convincing the "Sorry,quot; singer to shave. "Justin, I love you, but please shave," wrote a follower. Another intervened with: "Lord, can you shave?" Still begging the Drew founder, a fan commented, "Justin, please take that thing off your baby's face."

Justin has not yet responded to his mustache detractors, but apparently, the stache is here to stay. Always a fan of small stubble, the singer had begun to take on his new look earlier this month. It was until recently that he had become a complete mustache, who kindly documented on social networks with tons of selfies.