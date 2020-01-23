Inside the Huddle podcast: review of the Conference Championship and advance of the Super Bowl LIV | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML2dae3d924a82f25e002685c5d902027b11% %MINIFYHTML2dae3d924a82f25e002685c5d902027b12%

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold join Rob Ryan as they reflect on a dramatic Sunday Championship and anticipate the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neil, Jeff and Rob discuss the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games, as well as break down the 49ers and Chiefs before the end of the season in Miami.

DOWNLOAD HERE