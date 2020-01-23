Insectageddon | Wild animals | Al Jazeera

Where do all the insects go? For anyone who suffers from the enthusiastic attention of a cloud of mosquitoes or who laments the effects of the creepy bugs that chew the leaves in their back garden, it may seem like a ridiculous question, but it is a question that many scientists have been asking since some time ago.

Since the 1970s, according to a report by environmentalists in the United Kingdom, half of all insects in Europe may have been lost as a result of intensive agriculture, intensive use of pesticides and climate change.

Another study of 2019, in the journal Biological Conservation, warned that worldwide to It is believed that at least 40 percent of the remaining 1 million known species of insects are facing extinction.

If all this continues, they say, it could have devastating effects on the fragile ecosystem that sustains life on planet Earth, because a large number of insects threatens not only birds and other animals that take advantage of them, but also the plants that depend on them. They for pollination. And that, in short, means a lot of the food we eat.

"About 80 percent of the crops depend on insects for pollination. Eighty percent of wild plant species too," says Professor Hans de Kroon of Radboud University in The Netherlands. "If we are losing that, we are losing the ecological base of ourselves."

His own particular fears of a possible European insect apocalypse were supported by the results of a historical study in Krefeld, Germany. Carried out for 30 years, the scientists collected insects from 63 natural reserves. The results of obsessive tracking of changing numbers over time were shocking.

"It was a 75 percent drop over a 27-year timeline," says entomologist Martin Sorg.

The effects on agriculture could be serious, but, ironically, it is believed that one of the main suspects are insecticides of agricultural origin used throughout the world.

"The whole system of having a form of cultivation that depends entirely on dumping chemical loads is not sustainable. We will end the life of insects if we continue like this," says Professor Dave Goulson of the University of Sussex.

Journalist Eric Campbell went to discover why scientists are so worried and what could be the solutions to the problem.

Source: Al Jazeera