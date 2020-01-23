In & # 39; Smog-istan & # 39 ;, not all Pakistanis are created equal | Pakistan

%MINIFYHTML8f8f08899c48beadb80db698e621661211% %MINIFYHTML8f8f08899c48beadb80db698e621661212%

Lahore, Pakistan – Walking the streets of Lahore old City, once home to Mughal royalty, but now surpassed by a maze of ramshackle shops and commercial buildings apparently built on top of each other, a thin layer of translucent brown air can be seen hanging just above street level.

"We've had sore throats, colds and fevers," says Khurram Shehzad, 35, a vendor at a hardware store, covering his mouth with a scarf. "Our eyes burn and our throats dry. I've been coughing a lot (this year)."

It has been that way for months, says Shehzad, throughout what is known in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, home to more than 10 million people, such as "smog season."

In October, changes in weather patterns, high levels of environmental pollution and burning of seasonal crops combine to make the air in Lahore one of the most toxic in the world, with the air quality index (AQI) of the city that regularly exceeds 500 (the upper limit in most meters), according to AirVisual, an international air quality monitoring service.

The AQI is a measure formulated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to measure how healthy or polluted the air is, and takes into account the levels of the five major air pollutants.

Any reading greater than 100 is considered "unhealthy,quot;, with readings greater than 300 considered "dangerous,quot;, in accordance with international standards. Pakistan's classification system for AQI considers levels up to 200 to be "satisfactory."

Khurram Shehzad, 35, a hardware store worker, says several family members got sick this & # 39; smog season & # 39; with respiratory problems (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

In 2015, approximately 135,000 Pakistanis died due to air pollution, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet. Perhaps more crucial, the study found that air pollution cost Pakistanis more than 42.3 million disability-adjusted life years, averaged in the cities of Pakistan, where air pollution is concentrated, equivalent to more than one year of life of each urban citizen.

In Lahore, a growing metropolis that is a center of commercial activity in the Punjab province of Pakistan, the AQI during the four months between October and January rarely falls below the "dangerous,quot; levels. This year, for the first time, the provincial government closed the schools for three days due to the dangerous air quality and asked citizens to remain indoors as much as possible.

However, for many in Pakistan, where the average per capita income is less than $ 1,600 a year, staying indoors is simply not an option.

"We don't eat that day,quot;

"My whole family can eat (alone) because I'm driving this wheelbarrow," says Jalal Hazrat Syed, a 24-year-old migrant to Lahore who sells household electrical equipment in a wooden cart in the old City. "If I turn it off, what will they do?"

"It's easier for those who work in offices. If I don't work for a day, we don't eat that day."

This year, the government and activists have been encouraging citizens to wear face masks with filters to protect themselves while they are outdoors in the smog, as well as install air purifiers in the home to filter the air.

The main danger of smog is the high levels of particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter, known as PM2.5. These particles can be absorbed directly into the blood and organs after being inhaled, and have been linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, respiratory problems and other diseases.

Jalal Hazrat Syed, 24, sells electrical equipment from a push cart and says he can't afford to abide by government warnings to stay indoors during the smog crisis (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Pakistan's standard for "safe,quot; levels of PM2.5 in the air is 35 microns per cubic meter. At the peak of the smog season, the level was regularly more than 15 times that amount.

However, for many in Pakistan, the purchase of air purifiers for their homes or workspaces is out of the question, given its high cost.

"We would see the smog descend at night, mainly," said Faiz-ul-Islam, 30, a tea vendor in the city's congested Shah Alami market. "It's unlikely, since I earn 15,000 rupees one month ($ 96), I could buy an air purifier. "

Most of the air purifiers in Pakistani stores are imported, with prices starting at approximately 30,000 rupees ($ 194), or about double the monthly minimum wage. However, the prices of certified face masks to filter PM2.5 particles are more affordable, and most of the masks sell for approximately 200 rupees (about $ 1.30).

Faiz-ul-Islam, 30, a tea seller at the city's busy Shah Alami market, says that even the cheapest air purifier costs more than it earns in a month (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Islam says it has no choice but to go to work, regardless of air quality, because it needs to make a living.

"I can't survive for a single day without going out and working," he says. "(If we are forced to stay at home), I will be forced to borrow, and it will take months to resolve."

However, a new generation of Pakistani activists is working to change all that.

& # 39; We work together or die together & # 39;

Pakistani youth have taken a leading role in demanding that the government apply more sustainable environmental policies and take climate change more seriously.

In September, thousands of young people marched in 26 cities across the country to register their protest against unsustainable climate policies, joining a global movement called Global Climate Strike.

Nida Afzal, a student at Punjab University in Lahore, was among those who marched.

"(Yes) I am living under a system that is oppressing me and does not allow me to tell the truth, then I should leave that system, right?" she says. "That seems to be an anarchist, but it's not really an anarchist. It's about communicating your opinion to power."

Afzal, 20, has worked on environmental issues for more than five years, since his mother died of a liver disease related to water quality in his middle-class neighborhood in Lahore.

"The students now (participate in this activism) because they know their rights," she says. "(The authorities) don't argue with us in the same way, because they know … we really shut them up. That's the pride of this movement. How does Greta (Thunberg) speak?"

Nida Afzal, 20, a student at Punjab University in Lahore and a climate change activist (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Afzal says that the time for governments to act is quickly running out, and that for her, "is to do or die now."

"We have known about climate collapse for 30 years, and scientists have warned us … We have now taken that position, that we have to do something, because if we don't work together, we will die together." "

Other young activists say they are targeting other students and younger people, because they find it difficult to convince the middle-aged or older.

"(Young people) are easier to convince. A young person is more likely to be more aware of this problem than someone in their 30s," says Raza Goraya, 25, a lawyer who co-founded the Clean Air Campaign in Lahore

Goraya warns, however, that opposition to sustainable policies seems to be based on a paradigm that faces development with environmentally friendly policies.

"It is entrenched that (pollution) is necessary. That development with sustainability incorporated into the equation is not possible, not at a rapid pace."

However, there are obstacles to climate activism, especially the adaptation of global models of protest to Pakistan, some young activists explain.

Raza Goraya, 25, a lawyer and climate change activist who co-founded the Clean Air Campaign (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Afzal works with eXtinction Rebellion (XR), based in the United Kingdom, a climate activism group that conducts civil disobedience protests where activists arrest the courts to force authorities to take note of climate change.

However, in Pakistan, Afzal says it is more difficult to conduct such protests.

"They couldn't happen here, because people are scared. There, people are educated and very privileged. Their protests are flooded with middle class whites, who are privileged," he says.

However, as elsewhere, he believes that privileged Pakistanis will have to use their social power to stir up change.

"People will have to introduce themselves and say, educated people. A worker cannot come forward to put his life and salary in danger and say that they do not accept corporations. Nor should we expect that. We need to work with them and work for their rights, but not we must expect them to be revolutionaries. "

& # 39; The biggest gap & # 39;

The Pakistani government rejects criticism of its policies, saying it is taking effective measures to deal with the smog crisis.

According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UNFAO) commissioned by the Punjab government, approximately 43 percent of the province's air pollution is attributable to vehicle emissions. Another 24 percent comes from industrial emissions, 20 percent from the burning of crops in the winter season and 12 percent from coal-fired power plants and oil furnaces, mainly from the country.

"We have identified that it is related to the oil and oils that we import or manufacture in our refineries," says Tanveer Ahmed Warraich, general director of the Province's Environmental Protection Agency. "The government wants any fuel we import to be of better quality."

Currently, Pakistan uses the Euro-II standards for the quality of fuels used in vehicles, allowing higher levels of pollutants. For example, the sulfur content in Euro-II grade diesel fuel is approximately 50 times higher than current global standards.

However, vehicle inspection standards remain lax, and many inefficient or more polluting vehicles continue to travel the roads of Pakistan. Warraich said his agency aims to seize 20 vehicles a day after conducting checks on the Lahore roads.

The employees of the Indoor Forest workshop, an air purifier brand that sells for 16,000 rupees (approximately $ 105), are struggling to meet the rising demand in Lahore (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

According to a 2017 Smog Policy, the government is also working to reduce industrial emissions, especially from the more than 10,000 scattered brick kilns in the province of Punjab. The government is encouraging brick kiln owners to switch to more efficient "zigzag,quot; technology in their ovens.

On burning crops, Warraich said more than 400 farmers were arrested this year for burning the stubble from the rice crop to clean their fields for the next wheat season.

Others, however, say that the action is simply not fast enough to face what a "crisis,quot; is.

"Many of the measures that were supposed to be implemented immediately, I have not yet seen evidence of that," said Attiya Noon, an environmental activist who is part of the government committee against smog.

"That is the biggest gap: political will, action even in terms of these meetings … however, it remains to be seen when and how it will be implemented."

For those who work in the streets of Lahore, the action cannot come too soon.

"When the smog was bad (this year), we were telling our children to stay inside, in their own rooms," says Shehzad, the worker at the electricity store. "But if I stay at home, how are we going to eat? The government won't help me.

"Whether we are sick or whatever happens, we have to work."

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.