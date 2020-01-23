Impeachment & # 39; Taps Richard Winpard, Emmy winner, will lead

%MINIFYHTMLc4a9d59490ca22a04b0cb3af688e554511% %MINIFYHTMLc4a9d59490ca22a04b0cb3af688e554512%

In addition to directing, Shepard will act as executive producer for the new project starring Beanie Feldstein as White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, and Clive Owen as President Clinton.

Emmy Award-winning director and television veteran Richard Shepard signed to direct and executive produce Ryan Murphy's latest criminal series, which revolves around Bill Clinton's sex scandal.

Shepard will oversee a cast that will feature "Smart reserve"star Beanie Feldstein as the White House intern, Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as President Clinton, who was accused of lying about their relationship in 1998.

Other cast members announced for "American Crime Story: The accusation "includes Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, another woman who claimed to have had an affair with Clinton, and Billy Eichner as a journalist Matt Drudge, who first recounted the history of the matter in January 1998.

Sarah Burgess will write the series and also act as executive producer with Shepard, Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Sarah Paulson, among others. Lewinsky and Feldstein will also be listed as producers.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A great conspiracy: the true story of the sex scandal that almost knocked down a president," the series, the third in the "American Crime Story" franchise after "The People v. OJ Simpson" of 2016 and 2018 "The murder of Gianni Versace" – will be released later this year (2020) or early 2021.

Shepard picked up an Emmy for his work behind the camera in "Ugly Betty", and has also directed 12 episodes of Lena Dunhamawarded "Girls"HBO series. His credits on the big screen include movies"Dom hemingway"Y"The matador".