Ice-T mocks the new season of Ice Cold Blood in a chilling promotion

In icy blood He has not returned yet and we already have chills regarding his third season.
Why? Well, we had an exclusive first look at what will come for the Oxygen Original when I return on February 13 at 9 p.m.
"The darkest cases … The most obsessive criminals … The most personal crimes," warns a voiceover in the clip above.
In fact, even the host and executive producer Ice T He points out that the show will return "with revenge." Like E! Readers surely know, the true crime program details shocking cases involving sex, money and murder.
Through in-depth interviews, recreations and filming footage, the one-hour episodes examine particularly dark crimes more closely. And it seems that season 3 will be no different!
"This is the most brutal and violent murder I have ever witnessed," said an interviewee in a confessional.
According to the progress, the next episodes will feature strangulation, arson and much more.
"Turning! Turning my head back and forth, trying to break my neck," a victim bravely shares. "It was devastating."
For a recent announcement, In icy bloodThe next episodes will cover the brutal stabbing of a defense lawyer and how a community joined after the murder of a young woman.
We are certainly eager to know more about these specific cases, especially with Ice-T at the helm. In addition to his leading role in the long-standing criminal drama Law and order: SVU, the artist of "High Rollers,quot; is a self-proclaimed "true crime fan,quot;, which makes him the perfect host for this Original Oxygen.
For a closer look at what will come In Ice Cold Blood season 3, be sure to see the first look above!
In icy blood premieres on Thursday, February 13 at 9 p.m. in oxygen.
(E! And Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family).