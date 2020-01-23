Hrithik Roshan wants to make a Dabangg?

Hrithik Roshan, who has so far not played a cop on the screen, recently shared that he would love to play a police officer. Reportedly, he asked the filmmakers to write such a character for him.

Last year it turned out to be extremely good for Hrithik Roshan. With blockbusters like Super 30 and War to his credit, he has reiterated his superstar status. Now, it seems that Hrithik has something specific in mind. He recently talked about his desire to want to play a police officer on the screen.

Hrithik shared that he has asked filmmakers to write the role of a police officer for him. Given the fact that the actor has never played a police officer in his entire career, it is a good enough reason for the actor to venture into an unknown territory.

Hrithik reportedly explained: “In all my life, I have rehearsed all kinds of roles. However, I did not have the opportunity to play the character of a policeman. I urge filmmakers to write the role of a police officer for me because that will be the most challenging role in my life. I'm sure I'll make it the best role of my life. "

Hrithik performed at a police event in the city recently. Appreciating the efforts of the Mumbai Police, he said: "Mumbai is one of the best cities to live in and it is by the Mumbai police force. I feel wonderful acting on stage for all the policemen who work day and night to keep us safe. . "

Surely, the public would also be so excited to see Hrithik Roshan in police uniform.