How Zion Williamson's debut compares to LeBron James, Michael Jordan and other NBA greats

Zion Williamson certainly announced his arrival in the NBA on Wednesday night.

The first general selection in the 2019 NBA Draft had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes of action for the New Orleans Pelicans in their 121-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson had been out of play since the preseason due to a knee injury, but dazzled in his debut, scoring 17 consecutive points at one point and hitting his four three-point attempts.

But how did other NBA greats do in their first games?

Bill russell

6 points, 16 rebounds, one assist (December 22, 1956)

Before Russell's NBA debut, the Boston Globe had asked if it was possible "to be too good to be overrated." No pressure, boy.

Russell did not make any of his four free throws and fired 3 of 11 in 16 minutes. However, a man who would become 11 times NBA champion shone in other facets, grabbed 16 boards and blocked three straight shots of Bob Pettit.

Wilt Chamberlain

43 points, 28 rebounds, one assist (October 24, 1959)

A star in high school and college, the 7-1 center arch for the Philadelphia Warriors was eagerly anticipated and did not disappoint, accumulating points and rebounds.

It was a sign of what will come and Chamberlain won the Rookie of the Year award and the Most Valuable Player in his first season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists (October 18, 1969)

The broadcast of this debut included the line "the whole country has expected it,quot;, a reflection of the attention that the center 7-1 Milwaukee Bucks ordered at that time.

Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, scored 29 of his NBA record 38,387 points that night and went on to be named for 19 Star Games.

Magic johnson

26 points, eight rebounds, four assists (October 12, 1979)

The first general selection in the 1979 NBA Draft came to a Lakers team that featured Abdul-Jabbar, and it was the veteran's buzzer who gave the San Diego Clippers victory.

However, an enthusiastic Johnson certainly impressed, and his enthusiasm for the game was evident when he jumped on Abdul-Jabbar amid wild celebrations at the end.

Larry bird

14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists (October 12, 1979)

Johnson was not the only future Hall of Fame member who debuted that night in October 1979, as the great Celtics bird was also making his first appearance.

The Lakers man could have had more points, but Bird had double the double and he, not Johnson, would be named Rookie of the Year. Both men won three MVPs and were named to 12 Star Games.

Michael Jordan

16 points, six rebounds, seven assists (October 26, 1984)

There was little evidence of what would come when Jordan presented solid but not spectacular figures against the Washington Bullets.

However, he would soon find his rhythm, averaging 28.2 points in a campaign that ended with the Rookie of the Year award. Five MVPs and six championships would follow for perhaps the best of all.

Lebron James

25 points, six rebounds, nine assists (October 29, 2003)

A man well versed in dealing with crazy exaggerations, James NBA's debut for his hometown, Cleveland Cavaliers, was delayed because another game went into overtime and ESPN did not want the television audience to miss a second of The reverence of the 18-year-old.

Cleveland lost, but & # 39; The Chosen One & # 39; He delivered exactly what the television executives were looking for: a robbery and a dump that provided the first of many outstanding plays that the MVP would produce four times.