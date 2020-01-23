How the virus outbreak in China could threaten the global economy

HONG KONG – The outbreak of a deadly disease in China has affected the growth prospects of the world's second largest economy, raising fears about the global landscape if the mysterious coronavirus spreads or worsens.

Financial markets in Asia fell on Thursday, led by a sharp decline in stocks in China, as investors reflected on the possible impact of the coronavirus. The extent of its severity has become clearer in the last two days, as the Chinese authorities reported an increase in cases and an almost doubling in the number of deaths to 17.

On Thursday, officials extended the limits of movement in and out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to two nearby cities that millions more call home.

Uncertainty has affected Chinese life just before the Lunar New Year vacations, usually a travel time, shopping and gifts, which begins on Friday. Train stations and airports were submitted as travelers changed plans for a week's vacation, and seven of the most anticipated films of the holiday season were postponed.