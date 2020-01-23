How the virus outbreak in China could threaten the global economy

HONG KONG – The outbreak of a deadly disease in China has affected the growth prospects of the world's second largest economy, raising fears about the global landscape if the mysterious coronavirus spreads or worsens.
Financial markets in Asia fell on Thursday, led by a sharp decline in stocks in China, as investors reflected on the possible impact of the coronavirus. The extent of its severity has become clearer in the last two days, as the Chinese authorities reported an increase in cases and an almost doubling in the number of deaths to 17.
On Thursday, officials extended the limits of movement in and out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to two nearby cities that millions more call home.
Uncertainty has affected Chinese life just before the Lunar New Year vacations, usually a travel time, shopping and gifts, which begins on Friday. Train stations and airports were submitted as travelers changed plans for a week's vacation, and seven of the most anticipated films of the holiday season were postponed.
The Forbidden City, the most popular tourist attraction in China, announced, without giving more information, that it would be closed from Saturday.
In the minds of many in China and around the world at this time: Could this new virus cause the same type of damage as the SARS epidemic, which killed 800 people in 2003?
The question is crucial beyond China, because the Chinese economy has for years been one of the most powerful growth engines in the world. A stumbling block in China could hamper employment and growth elsewhere.
China's growth in 2003 briefly plummeted during the heyday of SARS, but it came back at a time when global companies built Chinese factories and exported more and more goods abroad.
Today, China's economy is bigger but it is growing at its slowest pace in almost three decades. It is dealing with problems such as the commercial war with the United States and a campaign to keep local governments and businesses away from their addiction to loans.
It also depends more on consumers like Mo Chen, 29, who is reducing his vacation travel plans, to stay safe. In 2003, the most affected sectors were transport, retail and restaurants.
Ms. Mo, who works for an internet company in Shanghai, had been waiting to travel home to see her family in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, almost 200 miles from Wuhan. But given the outbreak, she and her brother, who lives in Hangzhou City, decided not to return home. For Mrs. Mo, it will be the first time that the Lunar New Year has not passed with her parents.
Now he plans to stock up on supplies and stay at home, without even venturing to meet friends or go to the movies. He also intends to skip a trip to the mall to buy new outfits, because no one will be around to see her wear them. Meanwhile, his brother plans to buy pots and pans.
"He never cooks," he said. “Always eat or eat in the company's dining room. But last night our mother asked us to stock up on food, not go out to cook at home. "
For now, the impact is still unclear. The authorities seem to be responding faster to this outbreak than in 2003, but China's censors are erasing everything that deviates from the official narrative. The new coronavirus seems to be less deadly than SARS, but it is difficult to detect, and the limitation of movement of the Wuhan authorities occurred only after many people had embarked for their vacation trips.
"It will depend on how China remains transparent with the international community," said Peter Levesque, managing director of Modern Terminals, a port operator in Hong Kong. "That's all companies can ask for. The rest is unknown.
Wuhan himself is essential for trade in his region of China, although the economic impact there is expected to be silenced by the arrival of the holidays. The city is an important national transport hub and has also become a key center for automobile manufacturing, with factories that manufacture cars for General Motors, Honda and many others, as well as dozens of auto parts manufacturers.
But the effect on people across the country could be a more important factor.
In the long term, China wants its consumers to spend more. Beijing has tried to develop a culture of consumption similar to that of the United States so that China's economy becomes less dependent on large construction and infrastructure projects that often receive government funding. But that change makes China more vulnerable to events that scare shoppers.
The feeling of the Chinese consumer had already been bruised. The families spent last year. See the rising prices in grocery stores, thanks in large part to the outbreak of a swine disease that depleted much of China's pork supply. More families are saving instead of spending, and are worried about the future.
"We will probably see much less domestic activity than we would normally see at this time of year," said Julian Evans Pritchard, China's senior economist at Capital Economics.
"The concern is that it encourages people to cancel their travel plans, and it comes at a crucial time in terms of travel and vacation expenses," he said.
The disease has hit during one of the busiest seasons of the year. Box office sales during the Lunar New Year holiday last year set a record, reaching $ 860 million during the first six days of the holiday, according to Maoyan, a ticket sales service owned by Alibaba.
New expense records will be more difficult to achieve this year. Among the movie's debuts postponed Thursday was "Boonie Bears: The Wild Life," a cartoon about smart bears that collide with a hapless logger. In a message to fans on her social media account, the producer wrote: "We do not want to see the friends of the audience take any health risk," and added that she did not want to "see that the epidemic could spread further." .
Other businesses in some parts of China have been temporarily closed. Major airlines, including Hong Kong's flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, have restricted flights to Wuhan. Companies urged employees to wear masks and not travel.
Companies that still offered services asked for caution. Didi Chuxing, China's equivalent to Uber, sent a message to passengers saying that "due to the virus, for the health and safety of all, both drivers and passengers must wear facial masks."
Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city that has been agitated with protests against Beijing, could take another blow. The region is already in an economic recession after more than half a year of anti-government protests.
"If you look at those sectors of the economy, retail and local businesses, last year's protests have already been hurt," said Tara Joseph, president of the US Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. "This would be an extra kick on the teeth they don't need."
But, he added, "it is too early to panic."
Cao Li contributed to the investigation.