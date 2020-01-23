How stations 19 and crossovers of Gray & # 39; s Anatomy will work

Finally, our one month nightmare is over: Grey's Anatomy is back with Station 19 in tow.

Both shows come back tonight with a crisis to deal with, and it's pretty dazzling, if you can remember all the way until the end of fall. While several of Gray Sloan's doctors and a couple of Station 19 firefighters were hanging out at Joe's Bar, a car suddenly crashed into the wall. We still don't know the extent of the injuries, but we know it's not good.

Those we know who were at the bar include Ben (Jason George), Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), Helm (Jaicy Elliot), Parker (Alex Blue Davis), Schmitt (Jake Borelli) Nico (Alex Landi) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and what we can bet on is that someone will be injured, since it is a cross between a firefighter show and a hospital show.

%MINIFYHTMLc0ac66fab9c78e6e621422810b366f4a13% %MINIFYHTMLc0ac66fab9c78e6e621422810b366f4a14%

The first thing they have promised us is an increase in crossovers, now that the shows are run by showrunner. Krista Vernoff, But if there is any indication of what will come, it is not as crossed as I might be thinking.