How stations 19 and crossovers of Gray & # 39; s Anatomy will work

Finally, our one month nightmare is over: Grey's Anatomy is back with Station 19 in tow.
Both shows come back tonight with a crisis to deal with, and it's pretty dazzling, if you can remember all the way until the end of fall. While several of Gray Sloan's doctors and a couple of Station 19 firefighters were hanging out at Joe's Bar, a car suddenly crashed into the wall. We still don't know the extent of the injuries, but we know it's not good.
Those we know who were at the bar include Ben (Jason George), Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), Helm (Jaicy Elliot), Parker (Alex Blue Davis), Schmitt (Jake Borelli) Nico (Alex Landi) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and what we can bet on is that someone will be injured, since it is a cross between a firefighter show and a hospital show.
The first thing they have promised us is an increase in crossovers, now that the shows are run by showrunner. Krista Vernoff, But if there is any indication of what will come, it is not as crossed as I might be thinking.
The largest crossing occurs during the first hour, Station 19When the team has to work to free people (mostly many doctors) trapped in the bar before the car falls further, and in the Grey's Anatomy Now, doctors who were not at the bar or were not injured work to save some lives.
Naturally, Ben Warren, the Gray & # 39; s become a doctor Station 19 The firefighter, who is also married to the boss of Gray Sloan, appears in both episodes when he and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) are still recovering from the news of their miscarriage.
"(That story) will unite or separate us," Jason George told us during the press day of the ABC TV Critics Association.
He described the Station 19 Tonight's crossover portion as particularly intense.
"It becomes intense, and then doctors have to get their hands dirty. The whole season is like this, since not every Thursday will be a great crossing, but every Thursday people from Station 19 can appear in Gray & # 39; s, and vice versa. The relationships you've seen are already beginning to bleed across the line. It really is a universe now, and that's really because everything is coming out of a woman's mind. "
Throughout this season of Gray & # 39; swe have already seen Station 19& # 39; s Vic (Barrett Doss) start a relationship with Grey's AnatomyJackson, following his brutal break with Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and the loss of Vic's fiance last season.
Doss says the relationship took her by surprise, as did many fans.
"It took me by surprise. Vic had lost someone who was really important to her. She lost her fiance not too long ago, and what is so interesting about the growth we can see this season through this relationship is how it Vic manages a new relationship in the wake of the previous one, and how does that emotionally complicate it? We've seen Jackson's side of things during the first half of Grey's Anatomy, and we'll see half of Vic’s things during this season of Station 19".
Doss says the crossing will allow us to see "both firefighters and doctors working together to solve a problem that involves everyone."
Everyone in both programs has some kind of connection with someone in that bar, which means there is an additional level of motivation there.
Like George, Doss says that we will not see important crossings every week, "but there are definitely some exciting ways in which people intersect: injuries, illnesses, relationships, patients. There is definitely a handful of each program in the other for most episodes. It's pretty cool. "
Station 19 Y Grey's Anatomy I return tonight from 8 p.m. on ABC