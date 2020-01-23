Hoarding dishes: Chinese diners still want pork despite rising prices | China news

Beijing, China – On Lunar New Year's Eve, families from all over China will gather for a luxurious dinner of foods with symbolic meanings: noodles to bring longevity, fish for good fortune, peaches to ensure fertility and red fruits such as apples and tangerines for good luck.

Supreme reigns, which require the greatest amount of work and sure to bring comfort and joy without equal, will be the meatballs.

Many Chinese families join together to fold meatballs on the eve of the holidays, which falls on Saturday this year. Meatballs are traditionally eaten between midnight and 2 a.m. and in the following days, they reheat. They come in many varieties, depending on the region: boiled meatballs (jiaozi) are popular in the north, while southerners prefer steamed buns (baozi).

But regardless of how they are cooked, the filling of choice for meatballs is pork, mixed with cabbage, chives or celery for jiaozi, or stewed in a sweet sauce for baozi.

This year's celebrations occur immediately after an outbreak of African swine fever that has wiped out half of China's swine population and shot pork prices.

The government has struggled to free pork from its national reserves. and boost imports to keep the price stable, but pork is still twice as expensive, on average, than a year ago.

However, the cost has done little to curb people's appetite for meat.

Despite the increase in pork prices, meat remains a key ingredient for the celebration dinner on the eve of the Lunar New Year (Jason Lee / Reuters)

While interest in poultry, beef and lamb has grown in recent years, pork remains the mainstay of Chinese cuisine, as it accounts for half of domestic meat consumption, Cui wrote Ernan, an analyst at Beijing-based Gavekal, and nowhere is this clearer than during the lunar new year.

& # 39; Lovely childhood memory & # 39;

Pigs have been fundamental to Chinese homes because they thrive in the country's climate and are relatively easy to care for. During China's economic boom in recent decades, which included periods of famine in the 50s and 60s, pork was more accessible than other types of meat.

"When we were children, most Chinese families were poor," said Li Shuang, a 26-year-old graduate student at Renmin University in Beijing. "We were excited about the Spring Festival (which includes the Lunar New Year) because we could eat pork. So pork and meatballs are still a precious childhood memory."

The pig also represents the epitome of the Lunar New Year holidays. In southern China, a luxurious holiday luxury is the "golden pig ", a pig covered with a sugar glaze with red coloring made of hawthorn fruit to symbolize wealth, said Gene Anderson, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of California, Riverside, and author of The Food of China, a book on historical food policies of the Chinese government.

"Pork has always been the meat of choice because it was special, available and impressive," Anderson said.

Shi Xinzhong, the owner of Mr. Shi’s Dumplings restaurant in Beijing, says he has not raised the prices of his meatballs even though pork prices doubled in the last year (Simina Mistreanu / Al Jazeera)

African swine fever has devastated China's swine population and their farmers since August 2018. The virus, which is harmless to humans but deadly to pigs, spread rapidly because farmers and local officials initially were reluctant to report. the illness. Up to half of China's pigs, approximately 300 million animals, have died or been slaughtered to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Beijing's famous Sanyuanli market, pork prices in the week before the Lunar New Year seemed to have stabilized after reaching its peak at the end of 2019. Pork leg was selling for 30 yuan ($ 4 , 30) for 500 grams, while the tenderloin was for sale for 38 yuan ($ 5.50) for 500 grams. Almost at the same time last year, the pork leg cost 14 yuan per 500 grams, according to a butcher who gave only His last name, Feng.

Despite the increase in prices, the business seemed to be going well. Buyers lined up to buy several cuts of meat. Pork sales generally double during the Lunar New Year, said An Lihong, a butcher from the northwestern province of Gansu who said he has sold pork in Sanyuanli for 23 years.

"Consumers are affected by the price difference, but for the festival, people will continue to buy," An said. "They can buy chicken instead of pork during regular hours, but for the festival, they will definitely buy meat from pork,quot;.

& # 39; A festival feeling & # 39;

Buyers did not seem worried about rising prices for basic meat. Gao Ke, a 63-year-old television producer, said he simply didn't care about the price. He was buying pork to make his favorite meatballs, with pork and celery.

"You can't make meatballs with chicken, lamb or veal. It doesn't taste so good," he said.

Ethnic Chinese celebrate the Lunar New Year with family gatherings, decorations and special food; The most important dinner is the eve of the festival and the pork dishes have a special place on the table (Wu Hong / EPA)

Some families will choose to skip folding meatballs and eat at a restaurant instead of the Lunar New Year, but pork will still be the top of the menu.

So far, most restaurants have absorbed the cost increase and have not passed the extra to their customers, said Shi Xinzhong, the owner of Shi Dumplings. restaurant in Beijing.

Shi said he hasn't raised prices since 2008, when he opened his first restaurant. A serving of pork meatballs and chives, Shi's favorite as a child, costs 25 yuan ($ 3.60). Shi said he expected pork prices to stabilize in the spring, at which time he could increase meatball prices.

The 53-year-old entrepreneur recalls that when people were poorer, they still found ways to enjoy the popular dish. When Shi was a child, his family used to make meatballs with sweet potato flour, which was dark in color. The memory of his mother making the meatballs and his own enthusiasm for eating them puts a smile on his face.

"People make meatballs in happy and lucky moments," Shi said. "It's a festival feeling."

Qu Chaonan contributed to this report