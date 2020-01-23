Hillary Clinton insists she didn't know about Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct

%MINIFYHTML5e2fc3d301479839b871e4ee39be9e3411% %MINIFYHTML5e2fc3d301479839b871e4ee39be9e3412%

The former first lady of the United States addresses her ties with Weinstein, claiming she had no "knowledge" that the movie's tycoon was in disgrace was an alleged sexual predator.

Hillary Clinton He has defended his friendship with the movie mogul in disgrace Harvey weinstein, insisting that she did not know that he was an alleged sexual predator.

Weinstein had long been a donor to Democratic candidates and even made a fundraiser for Clinton during his 2016 presidential race, which the former First Lady, who previously confessed to be "shocked and horrified" by the accusations, says they led her to Believe he was a good person.

"How could we have known?" he questioned, when The Hollywood Reporter asked him if he regretted his ties to the filmmaker. "He raised money for me, for the Obama, for the Democrats in general."

"And that at that time was something everyone thought made sense." "And, of course, if we had all known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior."

The Weinstein rape trial began in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday, January 23, 2020, where prosecutors showed the jury a photo of the movie mogul "rubbing shoulders" with the former president Bill clinton.

The measure led the defense to ask for a null trial, saying the photo was "100 percent irrelevant and has nothing to do with sexual crimes." A judge rejected the request.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault with three women, maintaining that all sexual contact was agreed upon.

The 67-year-old man faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.