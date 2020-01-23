Here's why Jason Aldean can't stop listening to Post Malone

Hi Posty, you have a big fan in Nashville!

When pop culture fans hear the name Jason Aldean, automatically think of great concerts and countless hits of country music.

But perhaps what they would not know is that the singer of "Big Green Tractor,quot; and "Drowns the Whiskey,quot; is a great defender of Post Malone.

"I'm a big fan of Post Malone. I don't know if that's a big surprise, but I really like what he does," Jason shared with E! News exclusively before starting your We Back tour. "He just released a new album not too long ago and I think the guy has his own style and is killing him right now. He's a guy that I listen to a lot and I'm really digging what he's getting."

So, maybe a CMT Crossroads event between Jason and Posty could be a possibility? We have to ask! "Don't bother me with a good time," Jason joked. "I am down!"