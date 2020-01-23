Here's why Jason Aldean can't stop listening to Post Malone

Hi Posty, you have a big fan in Nashville!
When pop culture fans hear the name Jason Aldean, automatically think of great concerts and countless hits of country music.
But perhaps what they would not know is that the singer of "Big Green Tractor,quot; and "Drowns the Whiskey,quot; is a great defender of Post Malone.
"I'm a big fan of Post Malone. I don't know if that's a big surprise, but I really like what he does," Jason shared with E! News exclusively before starting your We Back tour. "He just released a new album not too long ago and I think the guy has his own style and is killing him right now. He's a guy that I listen to a lot and I'm really digging what he's getting."
So, maybe a CMT Crossroads event between Jason and Posty could be a possibility? We have to ask! "Don't bother me with a good time," Jason joked. "I am down!"
For now, Jason is focused on hitting the road for the We Back tour. Last week, summer dates were announced for the second leg of the tour, sponsored by Corona Light. And with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny Y Dee Jay Silver serving as acts of support, it will surely be one of the must-see summer tours.
"We're excited. We have Corona Light on board this summer, so it will be fun," Jason shared. "We like to make sure people have a good time. It's summer, people are ready to leave the house, experience warm weather and be able to arrive early and make some sweets."
He added: "We try to put together the openers that we think people will enjoy watching. Openers that my fans will like but also bring something different to the table … We want to create an atmosphere for people to go out and release some hours and have fun and forget about the work week. "
And no matter where Jason travels this year, the country singer's family is more than welcome to join in the fun.
"They always go out a little. Memphis just turned two and Navy is about to be one, so we'll have a two-year-old and one-year-old boy on the bus this summer," Jason shared with us. "The kids get a little crazy on the bus, so I tell my wife how much or how little she wants to go out with the babies. The bus was built with them in mind and is ready to go. When they want to leave."
Find out when the We Back tour will arrive in your neighborhood by visiting Jason's website.