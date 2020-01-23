Harvey Weinstein's legal team interrogates Annabella Sciorra and asks how hard she fought against the alleged violation

Annabella Sciorra, The sopranoToday's actress, who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her 25 years ago, was interrogated by the defense today, Page Six learned.

Reportedly, Harvey's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, tried to make holes in the idea that she was raped by asking her several questions that some of the mainstream media have described as "blaming the victims."

While sitting on the bench of the Manhattan Supreme Court, Sciorra admitted that he never tried to leave his apartment when Weinstein suddenly intervened with the intention of having sex during the winter months of 1993-1994.

Donna Rotunno asked him on the stand, "do you go out?" When Harvey allegedly forced himself into his house. As noted earlier, Sciorra is best known for her work on the classic series, The sopranos, since the early 2000s. Then he asked if he had called the doorman, to which Annabella replied: "no."

In addition, Rotunno asked her if she tried to defend herself from him when Harvey grabbed her by the nightgown. Sciorra claimed that Harvey Weinstein was simply too big, measuring almost 6 feet tall and weighing almost 300 pounds. Earlier, Annabella testified that she kicked and pushed Harvey repeatedly when he tried to throw her on the bed.

Rotunno asked him if he tried to prick him in the eyes, and she said "no,quot; again. In addition, Sciorra admitted that he never told any of his friends about the incident and did not tell the police either. Sciorra said he never knew it was a violation when it happened.

Reportedly, near the beginning of the interrogation, Rotunno also questioned Sciorra's credibility by asking if he could interpret the victim as an actress. Harvey is currently on trial for five different charges of sexual abuse, including sexual acts, rape and assault.

Ad

His trial began earlier this week. Last year, Harvey generated additional headlines in the media when he went to court using a walker, claiming he had been in a car accident earlier this year. Many users of social networks and media publications questioned whether it was a tactic to sympathize.



Post views:

4 4