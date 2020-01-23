Harlequins Initiative & # 39; Pride Game praised by Chris Robshaw | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLf7ef552da674a8b051a2fb1bac0474b911% %MINIFYHTMLf7ef552da674a8b051a2fb1bac0474b912%

"It's really brilliant to see the Harlequins take this step," says Quins captain before the Premier League game that celebrates diversity on February 15.





Harlequins will hold a game of pride during the month of LGBT history in February, with Captain Chris Robshaw describing the initiative as "fantastic."

It is believed that Quins is the first professional rugby club in the United Kingdom to organize such a match, which will take place on Saturday, February 15 when the London Irish visit The Stoop at the Gallagher Premier.

The Twickenham club says the match will be "a celebration of diversity,quot; and continues to support Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign with its fellow Premier League partners for a long time.

Robshaw is impressed by the commitment of Pride Game and expects him to send a positive message throughout the sport.

"It is really brilliant to see the Harlequins take this step to help address the stigma and boost inclusion in our game," he told the club's official website.

"I speak on behalf of the entire gaming group to support this fantastic initiative and I really hope we can help the LGBTQ + community realize that sport is a safe environment that everyone can enjoy."

In addition to launching the game, Quins also announced that The Harlequins Foundation has partnered with Monash University in Australia to conduct research that supports inclusion in community rugby clubs.

Educational programs that address sexist and homophobic language will also be developed, as Monash has already undertaken extensive work to explore the damaging impact of such language on rugby and ice hockey in Australia.

For the Pride game, Quins will invite guests with LGBT + inclusion experience in sport to speak at a round table as part of the game day experience, with more planned activations as well.

