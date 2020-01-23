Happy birthday, Mariska Hargitay! Look at her cutest photos with Peter Hermann

Dun, Dun. Their Mariska Hargitay& # 39; the birthday of!

The actress, with whom we have spent more than 20 years as the character of Olivia Benson in Law and order: Special victims unit, turns 56 today.

We are a big fan of her work on screen (and when she gets behind the camera as director) but we can't have enough of her romantic love story with her husband Peter Hermann off screen too.

The two met in 2001 on the set of the iconic television series and since then they liked each other. They have been married for more than 15 years and have welcomed three children in their lives, turning the family into a party of five.

They are also a philanthropic couple that give back to the community. Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 to help end the accumulation of rape cases, make withdrawals for sexual assault survivors and more, and her husband is also part of the board, demonstrating that the couple has a great heart.