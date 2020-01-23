Happy birthday, Mariska Hargitay! Look at her cutest photos with Peter Hermann

Dun, Dun. Their Mariska Hargitay& # 39; the birthday of!
The actress, with whom we have spent more than 20 years as the character of Olivia Benson in Law and order: Special victims unit, turns 56 today.
We are a big fan of her work on screen (and when she gets behind the camera as director) but we can't have enough of her romantic love story with her husband Peter Hermann off screen too.
The two met in 2001 on the set of the iconic television series and since then they liked each other. They have been married for more than 15 years and have welcomed three children in their lives, turning the family into a party of five.
They are also a philanthropic couple that give back to the community. Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 to help end the accumulation of rape cases, make withdrawals for sexual assault survivors and more, and her husband is also part of the board, demonstrating that the couple has a great heart.
Check out some of the cutest moments of the duo below!
She is a star!
Mariska Hargitay Y Peter Hermann He posed for photos in 2013 when the actress got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Cheerful family
In 2016, the couple and their son, AugustEnjoy a night at The Joyful Revolution Gala, an event organized by the charitable foundation Joyful Heart of Hargitay.
Date night
The lovebirds attended the Samsung Charity Gala in Manhattan and both looked like gala dresses.
United Avengers!
The dynamic duo dressed up as Black Widow and Captain America to celebrate Halloween in 2018.
The best team
After launching the first release for the Mets in September, Hargitay took his Instagram to take a quick next to his love.
withdrawal
The philanthropic family shared with fans more about their charity in December 2018.
"We just finished an incredibly inspiring board retreat day with an incredibly inspiring board," Hargitay said on Instagram.
"Thank you for your big hearts and great brains and your deep dedication to make the change."
Bae-cation
The beautiful couple sunbathes in the Dominican Republic in December 2018.
Happy Birthday!
"How does #Younger get each year?" Hargitay spoke on her Instagram when she celebrated her husband's most recent birthday in August.
