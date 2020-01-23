Halsey says he's only kidding after being criticized for asking for the collapse of a WTC

%MINIFYHTMLaf8b3408964f2882bb600890160af0de11% %MINIFYHTMLaf8b3408964f2882bb600890160af0de12%

The singer of & # 39; Without me & # 39; She is horrified after realizing her mistake, quickly eliminates her discouraged tweet that apparently called for the collapse of Freedom Tower and insists that she meant & # 39; zero damage & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Halsey She is pedaling furiously after realizing that she asked for the collapse of the One World Trade Center building in New York in a tweet advised against in the morning.

Responding to a bad review for her new album, "Manic," published on the Pitchfork website, the singer growled: "Can the basement that already run pitchfork for the collapse?" And he quickly realized that he had made a big mistake.

NBC reporter Ben Kesslen he posted the tweet again and wrote: "losing your mind thinking about the person in the Halsey team who had to tell you that he had just asked for the collapse of a world trade center."

The building, also known as Freedom Tower, was erected as a tribute to those who perished in the terrorist attacks in New York in 2001. Pitchfork's offices are located there.

Halsey saw Kesslen's tweet and replied: "ABSOLUTELY deleted it when he realized this. He was just trying to make a joke!"

"I intended zero damage. I just thought I could hit them back with the same distant passive aggression with which they attack artists! Clearly a misunderstanding."