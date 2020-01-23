Halsey in hot water after an accidentally insensitive Tweet about the collapse of the World Trade Center: he apologizes!

The singer received a violent reaction after she tweeted something that is generally considered insensitive in response to a bad review of the album. However, after realizing what he had said accidentally, Halsey apologized. This is what she had to say!

As you have heard, the singer is in a hurry to wish that the World Trade Center collapses in response to a publication, Pitchfork, which gives her new album, Manic, a bad review.

The publication wrote: ‘Too much of this album sounds like amorphous pop that you could associate with a miserable trip in Lyft. The painfully stretched ballads of this disc and the excessively disinfected rhythms make it feel tedious.

Obviously, Halsey was not very happy with the criticism, so she proceeded to applaud in a tweet that says: "Can the basement running p * tchfork for the collapse anymore?"

He obviously said this without knowing that his office is currently in the One World Trade Center, also known as One WTC or Freedom Tower!

In fact, this building was built to commemorate the old skyscrapers with the same name, also known as the Twin Towers after the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001.

When a social media user pointed out this, Halsey realized his mistake and quickly deleted his accidentally insensitive tweet.

After removing it, he apologized and wrote: ‘ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. I was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero damage. I just thought I could hit them back with the same distant passive aggression with which they beat the artists! Clearly a misunderstanding. "

Fortunately for her, most fans understood the situation and quickly came out in her defense.

Here are some of his reactions to his apology: "I shouldn't have to explain this." / "I don't know why they keep checking Halsey's music when they literally don't like it."



