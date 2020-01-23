Halsey has stopped dating musicians: here's the reason

Halsey has just released an album to which fans are responding quite well. In addition to addressing why he is known for writing about his ex, he explained why he is no longer going out with musicians.

Halsey and Yungblud dated for about a year before moving on with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters.

Their relationship was shared on social networks and the two even collaborated on a song. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, he revealed that just because the courtship ended does not mean that Yungblud was a bad person.

He inspired one of his singles titled Finally // beautiful stranger from his new album.

‘I wrote it at home. I wrote it in my living room at 2 in the morning. I was dating Dom. I was really happy. I was thinking about the night we met. I needed to tell this romantic story. I hadn't written a love song before, none without a key phrase … It's just a good song. It's about feeling safe and feeling that you can trust love. People sometimes justifiably, sometimes not, swarm someone's ex and develop all these narratives about them. And he's just a really amazing guy. "

He added that there is a narrative that if you go out with her, she will write a song about you. She does not deny stigma, but wants people to understand that it is not a bad thing.

Halsey also revealed that he has finished dating other musicians at the moment.

Stopped I stopped dating musicians for my own benefit. I want everyone to be the best version of themselves so much that sometimes I don't concentrate on making myself the best version of myself. I do everything in my power to help them succeed … And then, at some point, I wonder where I fit into this picture. "

What do you think of the singer's revelations?



