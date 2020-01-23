Halsey clarifies the controversial tweet after returning to music criticism

Halsey He is clarifying a controversial comment he made on social media.

Earlier this week, Pitchfork shared his review of the singer's new album. "Too much of this album sounds like amorphous pop that you could associate with a miserable journey by Lyft," the tweet shared.

Finally, Halsey saw the review and decided to respond. "Can the basement running p * tchfork simply collapse now," he published (then deleted) online.

While it may sound like a standard applause, a follower couldn't help noting that Pitchfork offices are in the One World Trade Center building in New York City.

"Losing his head thinking about the person on the Halsey team who had to tell him that he had just asked for the collapse of One World Trade," said NBC News reporter Ben Kesslen online. Finally, Halsey realized that he made a mistake and quickly deleted the post.