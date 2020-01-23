Halsey clarifies the controversial tweet after returning to music criticism

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images
Halsey He is clarifying a controversial comment he made on social media.
Earlier this week, Pitchfork shared his review of the singer's new album. "Too much of this album sounds like amorphous pop that you could associate with a miserable journey by Lyft," the tweet shared.
Finally, Halsey saw the review and decided to respond. "Can the basement running p * tchfork simply collapse now," he published (then deleted) online.
While it may sound like a standard applause, a follower couldn't help noting that Pitchfork offices are in the One World Trade Center building in New York City.
"Losing his head thinking about the person on the Halsey team who had to tell him that he had just asked for the collapse of One World Trade," said NBC News reporter Ben Kesslen online. Finally, Halsey realized that he made a mistake and quickly deleted the post.
"ABSOLUTELY I eliminated it when I realized this. I was just trying to make a joke! I was trying to do zero damage," the singer of "Without me,quot; shared on the social media platform. "I just thought I could hit them back with the same distant passive aggression with which they attack artists! Clearly a misunderstanding."
Social media posts aside, Halsey has big plans for next year.
Earlier this month, the pop superstar announced that she will be on the American stage of her Manic World Tour this summer. CHVRHES Y Omar Apollo It will serve as special guests.
And although many believe that Halsey was rejected by the Grammys 2020 nominations, the singer is still grateful for the music she has been able to create.
"My fans, please don't waste your anger or frustration," he shared shortly after the nominations were announced. "I see that many of you are upset. Of course I'm sad too. None of that matters. Literally none of that. You're here. I'm here. Besides, everything will stay the same and without me it's still a super tight song and that breaks records
