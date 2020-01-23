Gold contract: Ohara Davies ignores the insults of & # 39; Pantomima & # 39; by Tyrone McKenna | Boxing News





Ohara Davies could face Tyrone McKenna in Golden Contract semifinals

Ohara Davies ignored the insults of & # 39; Pantomima & # 39; Tyrone McKenna and warned his rival of the Golden Contract to forget about a burning confrontation.

The Londoner is on a collision course with his Belfast rival in the semi-finals of the super lightweight competition at York Hall, Bethnal Green on February 21, live at Sky Sports.

McKenna has issued a sharp assessment of London's decision to work with the new coach Angel Fernandez, but Davies wants to keep his new humble approach to sport while seeking the lucrative winners contract.

"Everyone saw in the quarterfinals press conference that I said I would be humble from now on and I will stick to that," Davies said. "Nothing and no one can drag me down.

"After that presser, I was in the elevator and in fact I opened the door to Tyrone McKenna. We had a little talk on the way down and before his fight that weekend, I wished him good luck."

Tyrone McKenna has fueled his rivalry with Davies

"I would definitely not say that we are partners, but I would say that we are quite similar in some ways. He knows how to play pantomime and is a good conversationalist. Now he has a good following and that comes more from his talk and personality than his fights.

"If McKenna reappears on my face, that won't mean anything. We know what happened when he did that before he was a humble OD. I respect McKenna as a man and as a fighter."

Watch the super light semi-finals of Golden Contract on February 21, live on Sky Sports.