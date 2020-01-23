Giannis Antetokounmpo advises Zion Williamson: don't rush the process | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo said that Zion Williamson will be a beast in the NBA, but he advises the New Orleans Pelicans rookie to be patient, work hard and prioritize health.

Williamson, the No. 1 general pick in the 2019 Draft, made his regular season debut on Wednesday night and erupted by 17 points in the fourth quarter in the Pelicans defeat 121-117 against the San Antonio Spurs .

The MVP defender of the Antetokounmpo league, who spoke at a press conference on Thursday before the Milwaukee Bucks clash with the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night, was asked if he had seen Williamson's amazing performance.

"I know he had his debut yesterday," he said. I couldn't see it since it was late (in Paris), but when I woke up I saw the highlights and saw that I was 17 in the room, which is amazing.

"I am really excited for him. I am very happy that he was able to go out and make his debut. Obviously he is a tough child and the only advice I would give him is to be patient, work hard and make sure that you are healthy.

"I saw some highlights and had some problems with his knee. Don't hurry! Don't rush the process. It will be a beast, the entire league knows it will be a beast."

"Just take it step by step, day by day, stay healthy and when you return, help your team win and dominate the league."

The clash of the Bucks with the Hornets at the AccorsHotel Arena in Paris on Friday night is a return to Europe for Antetokounmpo. The Greek superstar with Nigerian heritage is a regular visitor to Paris in the off season.















1:45



Before the Paris 2020 NBA Game against the Charlotte Hornets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and some of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates visited the Parc des Princes, home of the PSG



When asked if his background made him a global symbol for NBA basketball, Antetokounmpo said: "I think I am one of the most global players in the NBA, but there are many global people who play in the NBA or have played in the past.

"The NBA is doing a great job, all the games in London, now this game in Paris. Hopefully, this is something the NBA can do every year. Fans support us from all over the world, so this is a great initiative since it brings people closer to us. "

















1:00



Watch Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night at 8 p.m. through a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube



While in Paris, Antetokounmpo and his teammates visited the city's great football institution, Paris Saint-Germain.

"I really like football, I supported Arsenal as a child," Antetokoumpo said. "My father used to play soccer. I played soccer since I was nine until 12 and then I started playing basketball. Whenever I play FIFA, I always play with PSG."

"I am a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who used to play here for PSG. When they told us we were going to the PSG stadium, I thought & # 39; I'm leaving & # 39 ;.

"Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to meet some of the players, Neymar, Mbappe (in the future) but we had fun. We went to the locker room, we were able to kick some balls. The whole experience was fun and we have some shirts too."

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris for free through a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.