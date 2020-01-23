George Kittle or Travis Kelce? The best NFL closed-wing debate is more one-sided than you think

%MINIFYHTML28da51933ba2d42c6d7d18405443775f11% %MINIFYHTML28da51933ba2d42c6d7d18405443775f12%

Watch a 49ers game, and George Kittle is praised as the best tight end in the NFL every time he plays. Watch a game of Chiefs, and the same thing happens often with Travis Kelce.

There is no doubt, then, that the best tight end in the league will be on the field for Super Bowl 54. That's why none will play in the Pro Bowl 2020, but Kittle (NFC) and Kelce (AFC) would have done it too. They started for their respective conferences in that game.

The Associated Press, Pro Football Writers of America and Pro Football Focus honored Kittle as the first All-Pro team for 2019, but Sporting News, based on the vote of the NFL's head coaches, approved Kelce.

Before the season, SN ranked the top 10 tight end of the NFL, taking into account both the reception and blocking feat. Nothing that happened last season on the road from San Francisco or Kansas City to the Super Bowl has changed his mind. It is still Kittle in the middle for victory.

As for who channels the emergent of the NFL tight end, Rob Gronkowski, is a different story. But in the field, Kittle clearly takes the caboodle over Kelce.

Kittle (6-4, 250 pounds) and Kelce (6-5, 260 pounds) are mainly even when it comes to the story of the tape. Kelce, 30, is more durable and accomplished, with six consecutive stellar seasons under his belt, while only eight of 96 games are lost in that span. Kittle, 26, has only had two healthy seasons as a starter after being recruited in the fifth round in 2017.

So far, Kittle's average season is 86.5 catches for 1,215 yards and 5 touchdowns. For Kelce, it's 84.5 catches for 1,078 yards and 6.2 TDs. Kittle averages 13.6 yards per catch. Kelce is at 12.8.

There may not be much to separate them there, but keep in mind that with 1,377 receiving yards in 2018, Kittle set the single-season record for the position, knocking down the Rams for 149 in week 17 to finish 41 yards by in front of Kelce, who had the short-lived mark of 1,336 yards.

But in the era of football and fantasy numbers, don't forget the other great work of a tight end: the blockade. Kelce is a good pass blocker for Patrick Mahomes when he is not running clear routes in the middle. Kelce has improved in helping the race game since he first entered the league as a third-round pick (and former Wildcat quarterback) of Cincinnati in 2013.

Kittle, however, was raised as a blocker for the first time in the friendly Iowa end-of-race program. His blockade put him on the radar, and with limited production in the air game with the Hawkeyes, many teams failed to realize of its untapped field stretching potential and its dominant physical potential.

MORE: Breaking Myths with the Worst Narratives in Super Bowl 54

The 49ers had the No. 2 game in the NFL this season due to Kittle's ability to complement his offensive line. It's nasty pushing everyone, just like dragging the boys with him after the capture.

The 49ers can't be in the Super Bowl without the play of the year: Kittle takes Saints down the field in a quarter and 2 conversion to prepare his team for a winning field goal at the end of the game in New Orleans on December 8 .

There is more of a bullying factor similar to Gronk with Kittle than with Kelce, Zach Ertz of the Eagles or anyone else. If you pay too little attention, as many teams did, you will be destroyed. If you try to get him out of the game, the rest of the air game opens. When he doesn't catch many passes, like the Vikings and Packers playoff games, he still has a massive effect with blocking his career.

Take it from Gronkowski himself: it was quite definite when asked about Kittle earlier this year: that he is the one who reminds him most of him.

Really, when you consider the blockade, "Who is the best tight end in the NFL?" It is not really a debate. This will also take place on Super Bowl Sunday, where Kittle is less likely to be contained in any way than Kelce. It's Kittle, the case closed with the door slammed to Kelce.