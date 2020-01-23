Former President of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, claims that Neil Portnow was charged with rape – Responds

The problems have been brewing in the front line of the Recording Academy after the dismissal of Neil Portnow in 2018, as well as the recent termination of Deborah Dugan. The deadline reported that Portnow has officially responded to Dugan's claims that he was accused of rape.

Apparently, Neil has been accused of raping an unspecified female artist. In a statement to media publications, Neil said the document that used his name was full of "false and outrageous,quot; claims against him, largely being quite "hurtful."

"The rape accusations are ridiculous and false," said the former president. As previously reported, Dugan was fired from the position of CEO of the Recording Academy last week, just one week before the next Grammy Awards.

Dugan was the first female president of the Recording Academy after the dismissal of Portnow for saying that artists should "step up." He filed a complaint from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, stating that he was paid less than his predecessors, including Portnow, who allegedly "Violated a female record artist."

See this post on Instagram #GRAMMYSOMALE: The president of the Academy, Neil Portnow, says that women must & # 39; intensify & # 39; 😱 Many people were disappointed by the broadcast of the Grammy Awards last night. People like SZA and our girl Cardi B., despite having produced an incredible and possibly innovative work this year, left empty-handed. In fact, of the awards that were televised last night, only one of them went to a woman as a soloist. Not exactly a good look for the Recording Academy. One would think that such an event would generate reflection and perhaps a promise of being better or more inclusive in the future. But instead, when Variety asked Neil Portnow, president of Record Academy, about the lack of female representation, he tried to blame the caliber of female artists in the industry. "It has to start with … women who have creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers and who want to be part of the industry at the executive level … (They need) to intensify because I believe that would be welcome. I have no personal experience with that kind of brick wall that faces, but I think it is up to us, as an industry, to make the welcome mat very obvious, creating opportunities for all the people who want to be creative and paying for it. .and creating that next generation of artists. ”A step forward? E: E! News #GrammySoMale #NeilPortnow #RecordingAcademyPresident # Grammy2018 #Women #StepUp #Instablogging #Zelafrica #musicians #Blogger #Sza #CardiB A publication shared by Mo Lawani (@zelafrica) in January 29, 2018 at 8:24 p.m. PST

According to Dugan, the alleged rape incident was the "real reason,quot; why his contract was not renewed. In addition, Dugan also accused Joel Katz of sexual harassment. Katz denied the charge.

Bridget Hill reported earlier this year that Dugan was hired shortly after the dismissal of Portnow. However, he filed a complaint about the Recording Academy, stating that he was the victim of several types of harassment and intimidation.

Deborah Dugan says she was fired from the academy as a way to divert attention from the "illegal activity,quot; of the Recording Academy itself. Dugan was reportedly fired after she was accused of "intimidating,quot; another executive.

As most know, this is not the only problem that the Grammy Awards have encountered in recent years. The Recording Academy was in the headlines when they couldn't find a host at the last minute after they asked Kevin Hart to apologize for the tweets he made in the late 2000s. Dugan is the third president whose contract he has been terminated in the last half year.



