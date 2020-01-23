Fitness tips to help you meet your new year resolution

Almost 80% of people abandon their New Year resolution for the second week of February. If you are guilty of the same but expect a different result this year, we can help you.

Keeping up with a good physical condition New Year's resolution is extremely difficult. Going to the gym day after day is exhausting, and it is much easier to give up than to continue. Therefore, if you are going to arrive until 2020 respecting your New Year's health resolution, you will need a boost.

These are our health and wellness tips to help you keep up with your physical condition New Year's resolution:

Take it easy

Yes, we understand the excitement of starting over in a new year, but don't try too hard the first day. It is better to start an exercise routine instead of going out all day in the gym. Striving too hard can cause pain, which discourages you even more from visiting the gym.

Immerse yourself in your new exercise routine. Advance slowly to your ideal routine over the next weeks and months. Developing your training and alternating different routines will keep you excited to go to the gym regularly.

Get a training partner

If you are not habitual, the gym can be intimidating. The best thing you can do is find someone who also has a New Year's health resolution and go to the gym together. A gym partner makes the whole experience more fun. CNN even states that social interaction is shown to increase the likelihood of people training.

Social interaction makes the gym less intimidating and definitely less boring. For more social interaction, try a training class or two. And when you pay in advance for a class, you are more likely to go.

Set achievable goals

Often, we set crazy unreal goals. For its resolution at the end of the year 2020, it is best to rethink this strategy. Instead of saying: "I will lose 40 pounds in 3 months," I opted for something realistic like "I will have a more toned body by the end of the year." Or choose something like: "I will incorporate fruits and vegetables into each of my meals."

Ensuring that your goals are attainable is the hidden key to success. Develop your goals during the year. Increase the intensity of your goals as you develop a solid foundation and resistance.

Keep a detailed food diary and track progress

Tracking your progress is imperative to meet your health and fitness. New Year's resolution. One way to do this is with a food diary. When you take responsibility for your diet, you are more likely to eat better. Every day, be sure to record what you ate and other nutritional information. This is one of the most valuable New Year's health tips we can give you.

In addition to this, keep track of your weight loss progress. Weigh yourself weekly and keep track of it. It is also a great idea to take photos to document the transformation of your body. Before and after photos are great for motivation and will keep you active throughout the year.

Don't be too hard on yourself

We are our own worst enemies. We are all guilty of being a little hard on ourselves, but that negativity has no place in your health journey. Be sure to maintain a positive self-image during your weight loss and health journey.

If you slip and enjoy some night snacks, don't worry. A few additional calories should never derail the progress of your entire year. Accept that you are human and continue with your day. Do not stop at any small mistake.

Reward yourself

A key component to the success of your New Year's resolution health and fitness trip is to give yourself small rewards as you reach your goals. Reward yourself with healthy treats and other exciting things throughout your progress.

Lost 5 pounds? Buy yourself a new bottle of high quality water. Did you have a healthy week? Maybe you buy that new yoga mate you've been watching. Small rewards like this are the ones that will take you to the goal.

Stick to these fitness tips, and you're sure to reach 2020 with your New Year resolution intact. Keep up with the exercise routines of your favorite celebrities and more with The Shade Room!